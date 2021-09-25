Hello There! Adorable Retriever Wants to Come In

It looks like we have a guest! This adorable golden retriever is trying to sneak in, but it is not easy to open a door when you are a dog. It's a good thing that humans are always ready to assist their canine friends and open doors for them - just to pet the doggos and play with them.
Dogs are very brave and smart and they can do anything - well, almost anything. Glass, baths, and doors are too complicated for doggos - and they desperately need our help when it comes to them.
