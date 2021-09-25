Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/hello-nessie-drone-captures-mysterious-shadow-lurking-in-loch-ness---photo-video-1089398513.html
Hello, Nessie! Drone Captures Mysterious Shadow Lurking in Loch Ness - Photo, Video
Hello, Nessie! Drone Captures Mysterious Shadow Lurking in Loch Ness - Photo, Video
The legend about the mysterious ancient creature living in the lake still attracts a lot of tourists. At least five other sightings of the famous monster have been reported since the beginning of this year.
scotland
loch ness monster
loch ness
uk
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106503/78/1065037815_0:88:1280:808_1920x0_80_0_0_4f01deabf058a465f66b7a23a54589b1.jpg
A strange black shape in Loch Ness has been caught on 4K footage by a drone. Camper Richard Mavor was canoeing in the area back in August and shooting videos for his YouTube channel. When he uploaded the video, some viewers spotted a strange thing lurking in the water near the bank of the lake at 3:54.According to Mavor, the shadow had "the same shape as previous sightings of Nessie".
scotland, loch ness monster, loch ness, uk

Hello, Nessie! Drone Captures Mysterious Shadow Lurking in Loch Ness - Photo, Video

12:01 GMT 25.09.2021
The legend about the mysterious ancient creature living in the lake still attracts a lot of tourists. At least five other sightings of the famous monster have been reported since the beginning of this year.
A strange black shape in Loch Ness has been caught on 4K footage by a drone.
Camper Richard Mavor was canoeing in the area back in August and shooting videos for his YouTube channel.
When he uploaded the video, some viewers spotted a strange thing lurking in the water near the bank of the lake at 3:54.

"I couldn't believe it. I had to rewind the footage several times and have watched it several times since", he said. "I didn't notice what I had picked up until others told me to watch out for it. It could be a trick of the light but we can't be sure".

According to Mavor, the shadow had "the same shape as previous sightings of Nessie".
