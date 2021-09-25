Hello, Nessie! Drone Captures Mysterious Shadow Lurking in Loch Ness - Photo, Video

A strange black shape in Loch Ness has been caught on 4K footage by a drone. Camper Richard Mavor was canoeing in the area back in August and shooting videos for his YouTube channel. When he uploaded the video, some viewers spotted a strange thing lurking in the water near the bank of the lake at 3:54.According to Mavor, the shadow had "the same shape as previous sightings of Nessie".
The legend about the mysterious ancient creature living in the lake still attracts a lot of tourists. At least five other sightings of the famous monster have been reported since the beginning of this year.
"I couldn't believe it. I had to rewind the footage several times and have watched it several times since", he said. "I didn't notice what I had picked up until others told me to watch out for it. It could be a trick of the light but we can't be sure".
