Hellbound: New South Korean TV series Starring Yoo Ah-in Launches First Trailer

Not everyone has recovered from survival drama 'Squid Game' yet, which now tops every chart. But the worldwide enthusiasts of the K-Thriller genre are always... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International

'Hellbound', a series directed by Yeon Sang-ho, known for such hits as 'The King of Pigs', 'Train to Busan' and 'Peninsula', has just unveiled its tantalising first video trailer. Starring global celebrity, the 34-year-old actor Yoo Ah-in, this K-Thriller tells the story of a supernatural phenomenon in which those who have sinned during their life start to be seized by demons and taken straight to hell without any notice. The religious cult, 'New Truth Society', led by Jeong Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in), explains the phenomenon is a manifestation of divine justice that will rule the world. 'Hellbound' is based on the popular webtoon which has the same name and was described as "the most shocking in webtoon history". It is an intense story about a formerly complacent society which descends into chaos as people are given proof positive that hell and its messengers exist. It also reveals various characters who face a sudden sentence of eternal damnation and how they deal with it in the face of fear. 'Hellbound' was presented at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival this year and received rave reviews both from critics and theaudience. The new series is scheduled to premiere on 19 November on Netflix.

