International

French Capital Sees 11th Weekend of Protests Against COVID-19 Passes
French Capital Sees 11th Weekend of Protests Against COVID-19 Passes
PARIS (Sputnik) - Protesters against mandatory COVID-19 passes took to the streets of Paris for an 11th consecutive Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
france
covid-19
The demonstrators gathered near the Gare de Lyon railroad terminal in the city's 12th district and marched across Paris to the Sacre-Coeur basilica on the Montmartre hill.The procession was shadowed by police officers.A separate protest, organized by Florian Philippot, the leader of the right-wing Patriots party, started at the Place de Barcelone square in the 16th district.According to the BFMTV broadcaster, some 64,000 people took part in almost 200 protests against COVID-19 passes on Saturday nationwide, with 7,200 in Paris alone.In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result.The pass is required in museums, theaters, restaurants, bars, shopping centers, as well as on planes and long-distance trains.The move caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every week, although the number of protesters is steadily going down.
france
france, covid-19

French Capital Sees 11th Weekend of Protests Against COVID-19 Passes

20:14 GMT 25.09.2021
© REUTERSPeople attend a demonstration against France's restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, September 4, 2021.
People attend a demonstration against France's restrictions, including a compulsory health pass, to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, September 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© REUTERS
PARIS (Sputnik) - Protesters against mandatory COVID-19 passes took to the streets of Paris for an 11th consecutive Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The demonstrators gathered near the Gare de Lyon railroad terminal in the city's 12th district and marched across Paris to the Sacre-Coeur basilica on the Montmartre hill.
The procession was shadowed by police officers.
A separate protest, organized by Florian Philippot, the leader of the right-wing Patriots party, started at the Place de Barcelone square in the 16th district.
According to the BFMTV broadcaster, some 64,000 people took part in almost 200 protests against COVID-19 passes on Saturday nationwide, with 7,200 in Paris alone.
In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result.
The pass is required in museums, theaters, restaurants, bars, shopping centers, as well as on planes and long-distance trains.
The move caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every week, although the number of protesters is steadily going down.
