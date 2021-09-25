French Capital Sees 11th Weekend of Protests Against COVID-19 Passes

The demonstrators gathered near the Gare de Lyon railroad terminal in the city's 12th district and marched across Paris to the Sacre-Coeur basilica on the Montmartre hill.The procession was shadowed by police officers.A separate protest, organized by Florian Philippot, the leader of the right-wing Patriots party, started at the Place de Barcelone square in the 16th district.According to the BFMTV broadcaster, some 64,000 people took part in almost 200 protests against COVID-19 passes on Saturday nationwide, with 7,200 in Paris alone.In July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result.The pass is required in museums, theaters, restaurants, bars, shopping centers, as well as on planes and long-distance trains.The move caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every week, although the number of protesters is steadily going down.
