Four Teens Charged With Plotting School Attack on 25th Anniversary of Columbine Shooting
Four Teens Charged With Plotting School Attack on 25th Anniversary of Columbine Shooting
Authorities say four teenagers in Pennsylvania have been charged with conspiring to attack their high school on the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High... 25.09.2021
ABC27 News reported that a 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy are being charged as adults after police found detailed evidence of their plan to "shoot up" Dunmore High School, just outside of Scranton, on April 20, 2024 — the would-be 25th anniversary of the Columbine shooting. Two other teenagers are facing juvenile charges.The teens charged as adults have been identified as Alyssa Kucharski and Zavier Lewis. Investigators said the girl's mother told police that her daughter was “obsessed with Columbine," The Times-Tribune reported Friday.Investigators say the student’s titled the attack plan, “Natural Born Killers,” and that they had planned to use bombs first and then discharge their guns.Preliminary hearings in the case are scheduled for October 4.The targeted school on Friday released a statement of its own assuring that there was “no current danger to students or staff.”
"Alyssa Kucharski and Zavier Lewis" ... Those neocons working together again.
Four Teens Charged With Plotting School Attack on 25th Anniversary of Columbine Shooting

23:25 GMT 25.09.2021
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Authorities say four teenagers in Pennsylvania have been charged with conspiring to attack their high school on the 25th anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in Colorado that left 13 dead.
ABC27 News reported that a 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy are being charged as adults after police found detailed evidence of their plan to "shoot up" Dunmore High School, just outside of Scranton, on April 20, 2024 — the would-be 25th anniversary of the Columbine shooting. Two other teenagers are facing juvenile charges.
The teens charged as adults have been identified as Alyssa Kucharski and Zavier Lewis. Investigators said the girl's mother told police that her daughter was “obsessed with Columbine," The Times-Tribune reported Friday.
Investigators say the student’s titled the attack plan, “Natural Born Killers,” and that they had planned to use bombs first and then discharge their guns.

“While the investigation is ongoing, I want to assure the parents, students and staff at Dunmore High School that we do not believe there is any active threat at this time,” District Attorney Mark Powell said in a statement.

“We are relieved that this plot was uncovered before anyone was hurt and urge anyone who has information about potential threats of school violence to contact police immediately.”

Preliminary hearings in the case are scheduled for October 4.
The targeted school on Friday released a statement of its own assuring that there was “no current danger to students or staff.”
"Alyssa Kucharski and Zavier Lewis" ... Those neocons working together again.
vtvot tak
26 September, 03:12 GMT
