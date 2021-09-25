Four Teens Charged With Plotting School Attack on 25th Anniversary of Columbine Shooting

ABC27 News reported that a 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy are being charged as adults after police found detailed evidence of their plan to "shoot up" Dunmore High School, just outside of Scranton, on April 20, 2024 — the would-be 25th anniversary of the Columbine shooting. Two other teenagers are facing juvenile charges.The teens charged as adults have been identified as Alyssa Kucharski and Zavier Lewis. Investigators said the girl's mother told police that her daughter was “obsessed with Columbine," The Times-Tribune reported Friday.Investigators say the student’s titled the attack plan, “Natural Born Killers,” and that they had planned to use bombs first and then discharge their guns.Preliminary hearings in the case are scheduled for October 4.The targeted school on Friday released a statement of its own assuring that there was “no current danger to students or staff.”
