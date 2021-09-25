Registration was successful!
Environmentalist Greta Thunberg Launches Veiled Attack on Joe Biden, Accuses POTUS of 'Hypocrisy'
Environmentalist Greta Thunberg Launches Veiled Attack on Joe Biden, Accuses POTUS of 'Hypocrisy'
Earlier this week Joe Biden reiterated his administration's desire to protect the environment, promising to double financial contributions to $11.4 billion to developing nations in order to help them combat and adapt to global warming.POTUS wasn't the only person criticised by the activist. German politicians too got a scolding. Thunberg said no political party in the country is "doing even close [to] enough" to protect the environment before declaring that Germany is "objectively one of the biggest climate villains".Thunberg's statements come a month before world leaders gather in Glasgow for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference. Last week, the UN Framework Convention on Climate warned that the planet is warming faster than previously thought as it urged countries to slash greenhouse gas emissions and thus limit the increase of global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius. During the conference, which will last from 31 October to 12 November, world leaders are to agree on the following issues:
Environmentalist Greta Thunberg Launches Veiled Attack on Joe Biden, Accuses POTUS of 'Hypocrisy'

12:19 GMT 25.09.2021
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoSwedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of the Environment Council at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 5, 2020
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks with the media as she arrives for a meeting of the Environment Council at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 5, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
Max Gorbachev
The 18-year-old made the statement during the Fridays For Future international strike in Berlin. The event spearheaded by Thunberg is aimed at urging political leaders to take action against climate change.
Environmentalist Greta Thunberg has apparently launched a veiled attack on US President Joe Biden. Speaking in Berlin on Friday she mentioned the Biden administration's "Build Back Better" agenda under which the US is committed to achieving zero carbon emissions by 2030 as well as investing $7 trillion in clean energy.

"World leaders are talking about 'building back better' promising green investments and setting vague and distant climate targets in order to say that they are taking climate action. When you look at what we are actually investing the money in — the money that is supposed to be building back better — it shows the hypocrisy of our leaders", Thunberg said.

Earlier this week Joe Biden reiterated his administration's desire to protect the environment, promising to double financial contributions to $11.4 billion to developing nations in order to help them combat and adapt to global warming.
POTUS wasn't the only person criticised by the activist. German politicians too got a scolding. Thunberg said no political party in the country is "doing even close [to] enough" to protect the environment before declaring that Germany is "objectively one of the biggest climate villains".

Thunberg's statements come a month before world leaders gather in Glasgow for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference. Last week, the UN Framework Convention on Climate warned that the planet is warming faster than previously thought as it urged countries to slash greenhouse gas emissions and thus limit the increase of global temperatures below 2 degrees Celsius.

During the conference, which will last from 31 October to 12 November, world leaders are to agree on the following issues:
ending deforestation by the end of the decade;
setting an end date for the use of unabated coal;
phasing out diesel and petrol cars within 14-19 years;
reducing emissions from methane;
providing $100 billion in annual funding to developing countries to help them combat climate change.
