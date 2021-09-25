Eight Dead After Car Bomb Explodes Near Presidential Palace in Somalia, Reports Suggest

An explosion occurred on Saturday at an intersection in the Somali capital, near the presidential palace.Later, reports suggested that the number of fatalities caused by the blast had risen to eight.The African country has been dealing with suicide attacks over many years, as Al-Shabaab is waging an insurgency against the Somali federal government and seeking to impose a harsh version of Sharia law.*Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based terror group closely linked to al-Qaeda, a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
According to preliminary reports, Al-Shabaab* has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Mogadishu.
An explosion occurred on Saturday at an intersection in the Somali capital, near the presidential palace.
"A suicide car bomb that exploded at [the] Ceelgaab junction [has] killed seven people and injured eight others", Muawiye Mudeey, district commissioner of Mogadishu's Hamarjajab district said, as cited by Reuters.
Later, reports suggested that the number of fatalities caused by the blast had risen to eight.
The African country has been dealing with suicide attacks over many years, as Al-Shabaab is waging an insurgency against the Somali federal government and seeking to impose a harsh version of Sharia law.
*Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based terror group closely linked to al-Qaeda, a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.