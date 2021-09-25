Registration was successful!
Eight Dead After Car Bomb Explodes Near Presidential Palace in Somalia, Reports Suggest
According to preliminary reports, Al-Shabaab* has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Mogadishu. 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
The African country has been dealing with suicide attacks over many years, as Al-Shabaab is waging an insurgency against the Somali federal government and seeking to impose a harsh version of Sharia law.*Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based terror group closely linked to al-Qaeda, a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
Eight Dead After Car Bomb Explodes Near Presidential Palace in Somalia, Reports Suggest

09:55 GMT 25.09.2021 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 25.09.2021)
According to preliminary reports, Al-Shabaab* has claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Mogadishu.
An explosion occurred on Saturday at an intersection in the Somali capital, near the presidential palace.

"A suicide car bomb that exploded at [the] Ceelgaab junction [has] killed seven people and injured eight others", Muawiye Mudeey, district commissioner of Mogadishu's Hamarjajab district said, as cited by Reuters.

Later, reports suggested that the number of fatalities caused by the blast had risen to eight.
The African country has been dealing with suicide attacks over many years, as Al-Shabaab is waging an insurgency against the Somali federal government and seeking to impose a harsh version of Sharia law.
*Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based terror group closely linked to al-Qaeda, a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
