https://sputniknews.com/20210925/cumbre-vieja-volcano-erupts-on-canary-island-of-la-palma-1089395200.html
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on Canary Island of La Palma
King of Spain Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived on the Canary Island on 23 September to inspect how evacuees are being hosted.
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano is expected to erupt again following almost a week of continuous eruptions.On 19 September, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on La Palma. The eruption has destroyed 320 buildings and 154 hectares of land. According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the volcanic eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on Canary Island of La Palma

10:10 GMT 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / JON NAZCAA cloud of smoke from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park, is seen from an aircraft, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 23, 2021
A cloud of smoke from an erupting volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park, is seen from an aircraft, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain September 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© REUTERS / JON NAZCA
King of Spain Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived on the Canary Island on 23 September to inspect how evacuees are being hosted.
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano is expected to erupt again following almost a week of continuous eruptions.
On 19 September, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on La Palma. The eruption has destroyed 320 buildings and 154 hectares of land. According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the volcanic eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
