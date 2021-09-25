Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano is expected to erupt again following almost a week of continuous eruptions.On 19 September, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on La Palma. The eruption has destroyed 320 buildings and 154 hectares of land. According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the volcanic eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on Canary Island of La Palma
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on Canary Island of La Palma
King of Spain Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived on the Canary Island on 23 September to inspect how evacuees are being hosted.
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano is expected to erupt again following almost a week of continuous eruptions.
On 19 September, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on La Palma. The eruption has destroyed 320 buildings and 154 hectares of land. According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the volcanic eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.