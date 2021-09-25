Registration was successful!
CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Mum on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
"Let's get after it" has been Chris Cuomo's catchphrase for several years, with the anchor stressing how important it is to tell the truth and discuss issues that matter. It appears Mr Cuomo doesn't believe that allegations of sexual harassment against him are worth discussing as he didn't address the issue on his show hours after his former boss at ABC accused him of groping her buttocks at a party in a bar in 2005.He also didn't comment on the allegations on his social media, where Cuomo frequently posts.Veteran TV producer Shelley Ross made the accusations against Cuomo in an essay in The New York Times (NYT) and even included a screenshot of an email he sent her in order to apologise. The journalist reiterated his apology responding to a request for a comment from the NYT."As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologised to her then, and I meant it", Cuomo wrote.Over the years, the journalist has often been accused of being silent on stories that portrayed his brother, former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, in a negative light. The anchor didn't comment on The Wall Street Journal investigation that revealed that Andrew Cuomo's decision to delay the shut down of New York City during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the high death toll in the US. Nor did he address a report by the Department of Health, which said that the governor's decision to force nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients had led to thousands of deaths among the elderly.However, he did speak about sexual harassment allegations against his brother made earlier this year, though he did that more than a week after the first woman came forward with accusations against Andrew Cuomo. Back then, Cuomo said that he couldn't report on the issue as this would be a conflict of interest.Yet, it appears he was not totally honest with his viewers as in May the media revealed that he was helping his brother's aides respond to the sexual harassment allegations. The Washington Post reported that it was Chris Cuomo who advised his brother to take a defiant position at the beginning of the scandal and not give in to calls to resign. An independent inquiry conducted by NY Attorney General Letitia James revealed that Andrew Cuomo's aides had tried to discredit one of the governor's accusers.Chris Cuomo apologised for taking part in strategy calls with the governor and his staff and called his actions a "mistake" that won't happen again. At the same time, he stressed that he acted not as adviser, but a brother.
CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Mum on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

07:03 GMT 25.09.2021
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloChris Cuomo
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Max Gorbachev
This is not the first time the journalist has been accused of illegal behaviour. Last September, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" released an audiotape, where Cuomo speaks about several women at ABC complaining about his behaviour.
"Let's get after it" has been Chris Cuomo's catchphrase for several years, with the anchor stressing how important it is to tell the truth and discuss issues that matter. It appears Mr Cuomo doesn't believe that allegations of sexual harassment against him are worth discussing as he didn't address the issue on his show hours after his former boss at ABC accused him of groping her buttocks at a party in a bar in 2005.

He also didn't comment on the allegations on his social media, where Cuomo frequently posts.
Veteran TV producer Shelley Ross made the accusations against Cuomo in an essay in The New York Times (NYT) and even included a screenshot of an email he sent her in order to apologise. The journalist reiterated his apology responding to a request for a comment from the NYT.

"As Shelley acknowledges, our interaction was not sexual in nature. It happened 16 years ago in a public setting when she was a top executive at ABC. I apologised to her then, and I meant it", Cuomo wrote.

Over the years, the journalist has often been accused of being silent on stories that portrayed his brother, former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, in a negative light. The anchor didn't comment on The Wall Street Journal investigation that revealed that Andrew Cuomo's decision to delay the shut down of New York City during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the high death toll in the US. Nor did he address a report by the Department of Health, which said that the governor's decision to force nursing homes to admit coronavirus patients had led to thousands of deaths among the elderly.

However, he did speak about sexual harassment allegations against his brother made earlier this year, though he did that more than a week after the first woman came forward with accusations against Andrew Cuomo. Back then, Cuomo said that he couldn't report on the issue as this would be a conflict of interest.
Yet, it appears he was not totally honest with his viewers as in May the media revealed that he was helping his brother's aides respond to the sexual harassment allegations. The Washington Post reported that it was Chris Cuomo who advised his brother to take a defiant position at the beginning of the scandal and not give in to calls to resign. An independent inquiry conducted by NY Attorney General Letitia James revealed that Andrew Cuomo's aides had tried to discredit one of the governor's accusers.

Chris Cuomo apologised for taking part in strategy calls with the governor and his staff and called his actions a "mistake" that won't happen again. At the same time, he stressed that he acted not as adviser, but a brother.

"I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family. Those of you who watch this show get it. Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me. And I am fiercely loyal to them. I'm family first, job second. I was there to listen and offer my take and my advice to my brother was simple and consistent. Own what you did, tell people what you'll do to be better, be contrite and finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended, what matters is how your actions and words were perceived. I'm not an adviser, I'm a brother", Cuomo said adding that he did advise his sibling to resign.

