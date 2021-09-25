https://sputniknews.com/20210925/agroexpress-to-offer-exporters-online-shipment-applications-1089369801.html
'Agroexpress' to Offer Exporters Online Shipment Applications
'Agroexpress' to Offer Exporters Online Shipment Applications
Agroexpress, an accelerated container train service for the swift export of agro-industrial goods to China will be "digitised", enabling exporters to apply... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T05:00+0000
2021-09-25T05:00+0000
2021-09-25T05:00+0000
news
world
russia
economy
business
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083377552_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_368a53ac41798a8c73487b96b5d32364.jpg
"Next year, Agroexpress, a specialised service for the delivery of Russian agro-industrial products by direct express container trains, which was created by the Russian Export Centre jointly with JSC Russian Railways Logistics, will be digitalised on the My Export digital platform", Vysotenko told representatives of the transport community.According to him, the future digital service will enable Agroexpress clients to apply for an international shipment of goods and have it approved by the operator remotely.Customers will be able to sign transport contracts, invoice and confirm payments, track railway rolling stock and cargo, provide closing documents to confirm transport, and subsequent receipt of state support measures electronically, he added."The service will furthermore provide the interested exporter with information on all Agroexpress routes in operation, the transport equipment used in transportation, and the basic rates for transportation", the director of the REC's Digital Channel Management stressed.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083377552_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d2521d4bcc3ef26a7c0ec047d36fae8e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
news, world, russia, economy, business
'Agroexpress' to Offer Exporters Online Shipment Applications
Agroexpress, an accelerated container train service for the swift export of agro-industrial goods to China will be "digitised", enabling exporters to apply online, said Ivan Vysotenko, director of Digital Channel Management for the REC's "Single Window" system, at the international conference Freight & Shipping Digital 2021.
"Next year, Agroexpress, a specialised service for the delivery of Russian agro-industrial products by direct express container trains, which was created by the Russian Export Centre jointly with JSC Russian Railways Logistics, will be digitalised on the My Export digital platform", Vysotenko told representatives of the transport community.
According to him, the future digital service will enable Agroexpress clients to apply for an international shipment of goods and have it approved by the operator remotely.
Customers will be able to sign transport contracts, invoice and confirm payments, track railway rolling stock and cargo, provide closing documents to confirm transport, and subsequent receipt of state support measures electronically, he added.
"The service will furthermore provide the interested exporter with information on all Agroexpress routes in operation, the transport equipment used in transportation, and the basic rates for transportation", the director of the REC's Digital Channel Management stressed.