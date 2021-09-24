Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Fourth Day of UN General Assembly's 76th Session

VIDEO: Huge Shockwave Explodes From La Palma Volcano
Three more villages have been evacuated in the Canarian island of La Palma as violent explosions burst from its erupting volcano.Regional newspaper Diario de Avisos (the Daily Advertiser) tweeted an astonishing video of a "brutal" explosion from the peak, with the shockwave clearly visible as it passes through the plume of smoke and ash.Witnesses among a crowd of emergency service workers are heard exclaiming at the sight and sound of the distant eruption on the Cumbre Vieja (Old Peak) volcano.The newspaper reported that the blasts prompted the evacuation of Tacande de Abajo, Tacande de Arriba, and Tajuya in the El Paso municipality to the northwest of the volcano.A new vent on the slope of the erupting peak was spotted spewing a small plume of ash. La Palma is one of the smallest and westernmost of the seven-island Canary archipelago, a Spanish territory in the Atlantic ocean off the coast of Morocco and Western Sahara.
canary islands, spain, volcano, eruption

20:47 GMT 24.09.2021
The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on Sunday, sending flows of lava down its flanks and gullies and forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents of the small Atlantic island of La Palma, which has not seen an eruption since 1971.
Three more villages have been evacuated in the Canarian island of La Palma as violent explosions burst from its erupting volcano.
Regional newspaper Diario de Avisos (the Daily Advertiser) tweeted an astonishing video of a "brutal" explosion from the peak, with the shockwave clearly visible as it passes through the plume of smoke and ash.
Witnesses among a crowd of emergency service workers are heard exclaiming at the sight and sound of the distant eruption on the Cumbre Vieja (Old Peak) volcano.
Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on La Palma Island
10:13 GMT
The newspaper reported that the blasts prompted the evacuation of Tacande de Abajo, Tacande de Arriba, and Tajuya in the El Paso municipality to the northwest of the volcano.
A new vent on the slope of the erupting peak was spotted spewing a small plume of ash.
La Palma is one of the smallest and westernmost of the seven-island Canary archipelago, a Spanish territory in the Atlantic ocean off the coast of Morocco and Western Sahara.
