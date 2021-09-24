Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/us-prosecutors-demand-80mln-bond-to-release-novatek-cfo-gyetvay---document-1089354798.html
US Prosecutors Demand $80Mln Bond to Release Novatek CFO Gyetvay - Document
US Prosecutors Demand $80Mln Bond to Release Novatek CFO Gyetvay - Document
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US prosecutors have asked for $80 million bond as a condition for releasing Mark Gyetvay, Florida-based CFO of the Russian energy... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T02:45+0000
2021-09-24T02:45+0000
novatek
russia
us
arrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102692/70/1026927066_0:181:3500:2150_1920x0_80_0_0_320a37dea74249e55aaef089856faac8.jpg
On Thursday, the US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million stored offshore. The Justice Department said from 2005 to 2016, Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of dollars of income."The United States respectfully moves the Court to set the following conditions of release for Defendant Mark Gyetvay: an $80 million bond; to secure that bond, posting certain securities, held in Defendant’s Morgan Stanley account; having two financially responsible sureties sign the bond; and home monitoring, with a bracelet," the document said.The conditions are needed as the defendant is a multi-millionaire who has an opportunity to leave the United States and live lavishly for the rest of his life, according to the prosecutors.On late Thursday, the Russian Embassy to the United States told Sputnik that Gyetvay had not asked the diplomatic mission for consular assistance.
russia
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102692/70/1026927066_196:0:3304:2331_1920x0_80_0_0_71120e4784feabcb7da8bac5f9867330.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
novatek, russia, us, arrest

US Prosecutors Demand $80Mln Bond to Release Novatek CFO Gyetvay - Document

02:45 GMT 24.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MOHD RASFAN A foreign currency dealer in Ampang
A foreign currency dealer in Ampang - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MOHD RASFAN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US prosecutors have asked for $80 million bond as a condition for releasing Mark Gyetvay, Florida-based CFO of the Russian energy company Novatek, the court's documents say.
On Thursday, the US authorities arrested Gyetvay on tax evasion charges related to a sum of $93 million stored offshore. The Justice Department said from 2005 to 2016, Gyetvay allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the United States by concealing his ownership and control over substantial offshore assets and by failing to file and pay taxes on millions of dollars of income.
"The United States respectfully moves the Court to set the following conditions of release for Defendant Mark Gyetvay: an $80 million bond; to secure that bond, posting certain securities, held in Defendant’s Morgan Stanley account; having two financially responsible sureties sign the bond; and home monitoring, with a bracelet," the document said.
The conditions are needed as the defendant is a multi-millionaire who has an opportunity to leave the United States and live lavishly for the rest of his life, according to the prosecutors.

"What is more, the defendant has somewhere to go: he is a citizen not only of the United States but of Russia – with whom the United States has no extradition treaty – where he is the Chief Financial Officer of one that country’s largest corporations," the document added.

"The defendant is also a citizen of Italy. As a result, without serious precautions in place, the defendant can easily leave the United States without suffering a serious financial burden, and the government will have little-to-no recourse to secure his return."

On late Thursday, the Russian Embassy to the United States told Sputnik that Gyetvay had not asked the diplomatic mission for consular assistance.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:59 GMTTrump Vows to Use 'Executive Privilege' to Stonewall Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas
03:56 GMT'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Carted From Golf Tournament After Collapsing During Event
03:23 GMTUS Mainstream Media Silent as Book Suggests Authenticity of Hunter Biden Emails on Burisma, China
03:09 GMTUS Envoy Lenderking Says Dialogue With Russia on Yemen ‘Very Helpful’
02:56 GMTAudit Mania
02:45 GMTUS Prosecutors Demand $80Mln Bond to Release Novatek CFO Gyetvay - Document
02:17 GMTUS House Passes National Defense Authorization Act to Fund Pentagon in Fiscal Year 2022
01:51 GMTSpain to Respect Verdicts of Italian Courts on Puigdemont – Government
01:14 GMTUS Judge Orders Facebook to Turn Over Deleted Posts That Promoted Hate Toward Rohingya People
01:07 GMTLeader of Drought-Stricken Madagascar Urges UNGA to Take Tougher Action Against Climate Change
00:43 GMTBatting Below the Poverty Line: How MLB Exploits Its MiLB Workforce
00:37 GMTPakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Reportedly Caused Deadly Stampede
YesterdayNY Gov. Hochul Announces Resignation of State Health Commissioner Who Oversaw Nursing Home Scandal
YesterdayBipartisan US Majority Wants Government to Hold Big Tech Responsible for Content - Poll
YesterdayUS House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot
YesterdayTwitter Says Bitcoin Now Part of its Tipping Service
YesterdayBurundi's Prosecutor General Says MSD Opposition Party Leader Behind Series of Terror Acts
YesterdayVideo: Protesters Storm Namibia’s Parliament as Opposition Rejects ‘Fake Genocide Deal’ With Berlin
YesterdayUS Stocks Rally for 2nd Day as Federal Reserve Assures Care Over Stimulus Taper
YesterdayOut-Torying the Tories? Labour Leader’s ‘Vision’ Pamphlet Lays Out Return to Blairism