US Mainstream Media Silent as Book Suggests Authenticity of Hunter Biden Emails on Burisma, China

US Mainstream Media Silent as Book Suggests Authenticity of Hunter Biden Emails on Burisma, China

New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin joined Radio Sputnik's "Fault Lines" hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan on Thursday to discuss the paper's bold op-ed that celebrated a section of Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger's new book, “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power." Schreckinger's book, released on September 21, focuses in part on two emails previously judged by other mainstream media outlets as "unsubstantiated" evidence from a laptop purported to have belonged to Hunter Biden. The alleged email, issued from an adviser at Burisma Holdings Limited, could act as a primary example of how Biden may have monetize his vice presidency through Ukraine, according to Goodwin. Though the White House initially dodged questions about the April 2015 meeting, the New York Post has since claimed that it has received confirmation that Joe Biden did attend the dinner with his son, Hunter, and Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi. The unnamed source also reportedly confirmed a 2017 email regarding a potential equity breakdown for a venture with executives at CEFC China Energy, an energy conglomerate listed as one of China's top private companies, prior to declaring bankruptcy in 2020. The email, said to be authored by James Gillar, included a breakdown of "office expectations," as well as an agreement regarding equity distribution. Goodwin noted that Schreckinger's source was not the first to verify alleged evidence from a Hunter Biden laptop. Tony Bobulinski, a business associate of the Biden son, in October 2020 asserted the authenticity of the 2017 email, which, notably, listed him as the recipient. Bobulinski also confirmed that the referenced 'big guy' was Joe Biden, while 'JB' referred to Jim Biden, Joe Biden's brother. Despite Bobulinski's assertion, the emails have been roundly derided as foreign interference by both the US intelligence community and most mainstream US media, Goodwin noted. The New York Post columnist contended that confirmation was rejected because it could damage then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's chances of beating Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Big Tech is also said by some to have played a role, as platforms like Twitter removed images of the leaks and prohibited publication of such content until after the election. Schreckinger's book emphasized that emails from the Swedish government parallel the reported leaks from the so-called 'lost laptop' belonging to Hunter Biden. The anonymous source who offered confirmation to Schreckinger of the emails' authenticity refused to juxtapose the NY Post images with the original emails. "This person recalled seeing both emails, but was not in a position to compare the leaked emails word-for-word to the originals," Schreckinger observed.(Segment begins around 14:15 mark)

