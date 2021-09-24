https://sputniknews.com/20210924/united-airlines-fined-19m-by-us-transportation-dept-for-breaking-rules-on-long-tarmac-delays-1089381604.html
United Airlines Fined $1.9M by US Transportation Dept. for Breaking Rules on Long Tarmac Delays
United Airlines Fined $1.9M by US Transportation Dept. for Breaking Rules on Long Tarmac Delays
The US Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Friday that United Airlines would be forced to pay a $1.9 million fine for violating its rules against...
According to a DOT news release, the fine is the largest it has ever issued for this kind of violation, which affected 3, 218 passengers on 20 domestic flights and five international between December 2015 and February 2021. The delays weren't confined to a few problematic airports, either, but occurred across the United States."Under the DOT tarmac delay rule, airlines operating aircraft with 30 or more passenger seats are prohibited from allowing their domestic flights to remain on the tarmac for more than three hours at US airports and their international flights to remain on the tarmac for more than four hours without giving passengers an opportunity to leave the plane," the release explains, noting some exceptions exist for safety, security, or air traffic control-related reasons."The rule also requires airlines to provide adequate food and water, ensure that lavatories are working and, if necessary, provide medical attention to passengers during long tarmac delays," the release further notes.The DOT did not elaborate on whether United failed to meet any of those requirements or if the fine was strictly issued on the basis of excessive tarmac time.
United Airlines Fined $1.9M by US Transportation Dept. for Breaking Rules on Long Tarmac Delays
17:47 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 24.09.2021)
