Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Biden Says He 'Takes Responsibility' For Treatment of Haitian Migrants at US Border

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/un-general-assembly-opens-fourth-day-of-its-76th-session-1089370096.html
UN General Assembly Opens Fourth Day of Its 76th Session
UN General Assembly Opens Fourth Day of Its 76th Session
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is being held in a mixed format: some speakers are attending the assembly, while others are delivering their... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T13:34+0000
2021-09-24T13:34+0000
world
united nations
united nations general assembly (unga)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089370289_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_ebaec51c72fa232553aaf2d57c1cc06c.jpg
Sputnik is live from New York, where the UN General Assembly is holding the fourth day of its 76th session. Among the speakers scheduled to address global issues today, are German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and many others.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
united nations
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UN General Assembly Opens Fourth Day of Its 76th Session
UN General Assembly Opens Fourth Day of Its 76th Session
2021-09-24T13:34+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089370289_0:0:480:360_1920x0_80_0_0_005ee86b7b7a8ff471ae802546a70794.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, united nations, united nations general assembly (unga), видео

UN General Assembly Opens Fourth Day of Its 76th Session

13:34 GMT 24.09.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event is being held in a mixed format: some speakers are attending the assembly, while others are delivering their statements via videolink.
Sputnik is live from New York, where the UN General Assembly is holding the fourth day of its 76th session. Among the speakers scheduled to address global issues today, are German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide, Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and many others.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
120000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:31 GMTBiden Says He 'Takes Responsibility' For Treatment of Haitian Migrants at US Border
14:24 GMTDraft Report on Arizona Election Recount Shows Biden Won, But Highlights Voter 'Anomalies'
14:08 GMTEx-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Released From Arrest But Not Permitted to Leave Sardinia, Report Says
14:05 GMTIran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Will Return to JCPOA Negotiations Soon
13:54 GMTUS Should Explore New Contacts With Russia to Avoid 'Great Power War', Chiefs of Staff Head Says
13:34 GMTUN General Assembly Opens Fourth Day of Its 76th Session
13:23 GMTEpic Fail: Thousands of Passengers at Heathrow and Gatwick Stuck as Border Force’s E-Gates Get Stuck
13:15 GMTA-Biden' US-UK Relations Strained by BoJo's Call for Questions at White House Presser
13:06 GMTRussian Prosecutors Declare Scientologists' Activities Undesirable in Country
13:04 GMTSoviet-Made Howitzer Capable of Firing Nuclear Projectiles Reportedly Spotted in Africa
13:01 GMTGerman Expert Suggests Post-Merkel Governments Will Lack Stability
12:36 GMTLittle Mansion That Could: House on La Palma Miraculously Survives Devastating Volcanic Eruption
12:32 GMTFight for Heavyweight Championship Title: Usyk vs Joshua Weigh-In
12:27 GMTREC Surveys Exporters’ Wishes for ‘Single Window’ Development
12:21 GMTNew Huge Space Cavity of Unknown Origin May Explain How Stars Are Born, Scientists Suggest
12:11 GMTTaliban Still Waiting for US Response on Unfreezing Afghan Assets, Deputy Minister Says
12:02 GMTPowerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Adak, Alaska
11:50 GMTTexas Sec of State's Office Announces 'Full Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election in Four Counties
11:49 GMT'Georgina is a Great Support to Cristiano': Ronaldo's Mom Denies Rift With His Girlfriend
11:40 GMTCongress is a Sinking Ship, Says BJP-Allied Nishad Party Chief in Poll-Bound India's Uttar Pradesh