Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/uk-systematically-ignores-russias-requests-for-legal-assistance-moscow-says-1089359161.html
UK Systematically Ignores Russia's Requests for Legal Assistance, Moscow Says
UK Systematically Ignores Russia's Requests for Legal Assistance, Moscow Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has responded to only three out of nearly three dozen Russian requests for legal assistance since last year, the Russian... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T07:39+0000
2021-09-24T07:49+0000
world
russia
news
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19127/94/191279463_0:31:600:369_1920x0_80_0_0_1dac85c16d5ed527f7f82858bfcdf69e.jpg
Over the last year and the first half of this year, the UK received 29 legal aid requests, of which one — to extradite a criminal defendant — was denied, the ministry said.According to the official statistics on the extradition of criminal defendants from all countries for the last 18 months, 44 people wanted in criminal cases in proceedings by the Russian Interior Ministry were extradited.The ministry noted that such a tendency to refuse to cooperate had always been a common practice for London.The most active in providing international legal assistance, including the extradition of accused criminals, are the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the ministry added.
https://sputniknews.com/20210811/uk-high-court-rules-us-appeal-can-proceed-after-lawyers-claim-assange-healthy-enough-for-1083583106.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/19127/94/191279463_34:0:566:399_1920x0_80_0_0_4763dfea7348b19e7722f7c1d59831c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, news, uk

UK Systematically Ignores Russia's Requests for Legal Assistance, Moscow Says

07:39 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 24.09.2021)
© Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs of Krasnoyarsk RegionЗадержание преступника
Задержание преступника - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs of Krasnoyarsk Region
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has responded to only three out of nearly three dozen Russian requests for legal assistance since last year, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs told Sputnik on 24 September.
Over the last year and the first half of this year, the UK received 29 legal aid requests, of which one — to extradite a criminal defendant — was denied, the ministry said.

"This fact indicates the development of a tendency where the competent authorities of this state [the UK] ignore their obligations to fulfill the requests of the Russian side, which prevents the identification of significant circumstances of crimes committed and hinders the adoption of lawful decisions in criminal cases", the ministry said.

According to the official statistics on the extradition of criminal defendants from all countries for the last 18 months, 44 people wanted in criminal cases in proceedings by the Russian Interior Ministry were extradited.
This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2021
UK High Court Rules US Appeal Can Proceed After Lawyers Claim Assange Healthy Enough for Extradition
11 August, 16:16 GMT
The ministry noted that such a tendency to refuse to cooperate had always been a common practice for London.
The most active in providing international legal assistance, including the extradition of accused criminals, are the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the ministry added.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:31 GMT'Crocodile Tears': AOC Slammed for Apparent Crying Over House Vote on Israeli Iron Dome Bill
08:18 GMTAUKUS 'Complements' Quad: Australian PM Says India Backs the New Trilateral Pact After Meeting Modi
07:51 GMTEx-Police Officer Convicted of George Floyd's Murder Appeals Verdict, Reports Suggest
07:46 GMTMoscow, Kabul Discussing Possible Visit by Taliban Government Delegation, Source Says
07:42 GMTJapan, Russia Agree on Development of Bilateral Ties Through Dialogue, Government Says
07:39 GMTUK Systematically Ignores Russia's Requests for Legal Assistance, Moscow Says
07:25 GMTSweden, Denmark, and Norway Embark on New Military Cooperation Against 'Big Neighbour in the East'
06:55 GMTCanada Agrees to End Deportation Hearings Against Now-Deceased Ex-Nazi Oberlander
06:31 GMTPhones of Five Incumbent French Ministers Were Targeted by Pegasus Spyware, Report Says
06:17 GMTFrance, Sweden to Deepen Defence Cooperation to Meet 'Challenges' From Russia, China
06:00 GMTNorway Becomes First Western Country to Raise Key Rate Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
05:56 GMTHunter Biden Asked for $2 Mln From Democratic Donors to Help Unfreeze Libyan Assets: Report
05:30 GMTPalestinians to Harvest Olives But They're Wary of Settlers, Here's Why
04:38 GMTTaliban Want to End Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan, Seeking Russian Assistance, Official Says
04:30 GMTSlippery Slope: Goofy Doggo Doesn’t Like Stairs
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.59 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 446,368
03:59 GMTTrump Vows to Use 'Executive Privilege' to Stonewall Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas
03:56 GMT'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Carted From Golf Tournament After Collapsing During Event
03:23 GMTUS Mainstream Media Silent as Book Suggests Authenticity of Hunter Biden Emails on Burisma, China
03:09 GMTUS Envoy Lenderking Says Dialogue With Russia on Yemen ‘Very Helpful’