Tony Bobulinski: Joe Biden’s a Liar and Here’s the Proof
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Future of NATOCarl Zha - Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast | AUKUS Nuclear Sub Deal & Potential For China in EuropeTarek Saab - Professor and expert in cosmology and particle astrophysics | Dark Matter vs Dark EnergyMichael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Sussman Russiagate & New Book on Hunter Biden LaptopIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the future of NATO with the infighting between the United States and France. Mark also talked about the United States’ effort to distance themselves and the rest of Europe from China on many fronts.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Carl Zha for a discussion on China’s perspective of the AUKUS deal. Carl also talked about the detriment of the Evergrande Group and their amassing debt. Tarek Saab also joined the show to discuss the scientific discovery of “Dark Energy”.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the numerous scandals Andrew Cuomo was involved in and just how hostile and violent his form of politics actually is. Michael also talked about the indictment of Michael Sussman for Russiagate, and the laptop evidence of Hunter Biden.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Future of NATO
Carl Zha - Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast | AUKUS Nuclear Sub Deal & Potential For China in Europe
Tarek Saab - Professor and expert in cosmology and particle astrophysics | Dark Matter vs Dark Energy
Michael Goodwin - Journalist and Columnist at The NY Post | Sussman Russiagate & New Book on Hunter Biden Laptop
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about the future of NATO with the infighting between the United States and France. Mark also talked about the United States’ effort to distance themselves and the rest of Europe from China on many fronts.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Carl Zha for a discussion on China’s perspective of the AUKUS deal. Carl also talked about the detriment of the Evergrande Group and their amassing debt. Tarek Saab also joined the show to discuss the scientific discovery of “Dark Energy”.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about the numerous scandals Andrew Cuomo was involved in and just how hostile and violent his form of politics actually is. Michael also talked about the indictment of Michael Sussman for Russiagate, and the laptop evidence of Hunter Biden.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com