‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview
18:50 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 18:51 GMT 24.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaVice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with disabilities advocates on voting rights in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
A live interview with US Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Friday after two hosts of ABC’s morning show “The View” tested positive for COVID-19 moments before their scheduled interview.
“The View” co-hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were said to be at the table for the start of the show and were abruptly pulled from the set minutes before Kamala Harris’s arrival.
“The two hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were fully vaccinated and contracted breakthrough cases of the virus,” co-host Joy Behar told the audience after both hosts were rushed off set.
White House reporter April Ryan tweeted that the vice president remained in a remote location in the New York building, outside of the studio — with the interview being remotely conducted by co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines.
"Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we'd be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris said in her delayed show appearance.
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAA person receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to a vaccination center in Chinatown, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 6, 2021
A person receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to a vaccination center in Chinatown, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 6, 2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
"When I think about it in the context of any one of us who have had the awful experience of holding the hand of a loved one who's in an ICU bed or near death: don't put your families through that," she said. "The vaccine is free, it's safe, it will save your life. So, folks just need to get vaccinated."
Harris reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to the remaining "View" hosts that "people have got to be responsible".
“The View” released a video of the show where Harris was able to join Joy Behar remotely for the interview.
"Human beings should not be treated that way," Harris told the hosts.
"It also invoked images of some of the worst moments of our history, where that kind of behavior has been used against the Indigenous people of our country, it has been used against African Americans during times of slavery."
Adding that she "fully" supports the investigation currently being conducted on the "horrible and deeply troubling" incident.