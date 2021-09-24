https://sputniknews.com/20210924/the-view-co-hosts-test-positive-for-covid-minutes-before-vp-harris-interview-1089382414.html

‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview

A live interview with US Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Friday after two hosts of ABC’s morning show “The View” tested positive for COVID-19... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International

“The View” co-hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were said to be at the table for the start of the show and were abruptly pulled from the set minutes before Kamala Harris’s arrival.“The two hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were fully vaccinated and contracted breakthrough cases of the virus,” co-host Joy Behar told the audience after both hosts were rushed off set.White House reporter April Ryan tweeted that the vice president remained in a remote location in the New York building, outside of the studio — with the interview being remotely conducted by co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines."When I think about it in the context of any one of us who have had the awful experience of holding the hand of a loved one who's in an ICU bed or near death: don't put your families through that," she said. "The vaccine is free, it's safe, it will save your life. So, folks just need to get vaccinated."Harris reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to the remaining "View" hosts that "people have got to be responsible".“The View” released a video of the show where Harris was able to join Joy Behar remotely for the interview.During the 10 minute interview, Harris responded to the aggressive acts made by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on horseback seen chasing and whipping Haitian migrants — menacingly, as they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rios, Texas."Human beings should not be treated that way," Harris told the hosts.Adding that she "fully" supports the investigation currently being conducted on the "horrible and deeply troubling" incident.

