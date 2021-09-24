Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Fourth Day of UN General Assembly's 76th Session

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/the-view-co-hosts-test-positive-for-covid-minutes-before-vp-harris-interview-1089382414.html
‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview
‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview
A live interview with US Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Friday after two hosts of ABC’s morning show “The View” tested positive for COVID-19... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T18:50+0000
2021-09-24T18:51+0000
us
kamala harris
vaccines
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083390277_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b1974837a65114ef2c4781e1a8e9520c.jpg
“The View” co-hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were said to be at the table for the start of the show and were abruptly pulled from the set minutes before Kamala Harris’s arrival.“The two hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were fully vaccinated and contracted breakthrough cases of the virus,” co-host Joy Behar told the audience after both hosts were rushed off set.White House reporter April Ryan tweeted that the vice president remained in a remote location in the New York building, outside of the studio — with the interview being remotely conducted by co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines."When I think about it in the context of any one of us who have had the awful experience of holding the hand of a loved one who's in an ICU bed or near death: don't put your families through that," she said. "The vaccine is free, it's safe, it will save your life. So, folks just need to get vaccinated."Harris reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to the remaining "View" hosts that "people have got to be responsible".“The View” released a video of the show where Harris was able to join Joy Behar remotely for the interview.During the 10 minute interview, Harris responded to the aggressive acts made by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on horseback seen chasing and whipping Haitian migrants — menacingly, as they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rios, Texas."Human beings should not be treated that way," Harris told the hosts.Adding that she "fully" supports the investigation currently being conducted on the "horrible and deeply troubling" incident.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083390277_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24423d716f2419ade0f6411afaf8cb17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, kamala harris, vaccines, covid-19

‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview

18:50 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 18:51 GMT 24.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce CenetaVice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with disabilities advocates on voting rights in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a roundtable with disabilities advocates on voting rights in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
A live interview with US Vice President Kamala Harris was delayed on Friday after two hosts of ABC’s morning show “The View” tested positive for COVID-19 moments before their scheduled interview.
“The View” co-hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were said to be at the table for the start of the show and were abruptly pulled from the set minutes before Kamala Harris’s arrival.
“The two hosts, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, were fully vaccinated and contracted breakthrough cases of the virus,” co-host Joy Behar told the audience after both hosts were rushed off set.
White House reporter April Ryan tweeted that the vice president remained in a remote location in the New York building, outside of the studio — with the interview being remotely conducted by co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines.

"Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we'd be concerned about hospitalization and worse," Harris said in her delayed show appearance.

© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAA person receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to a vaccination center in Chinatown, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 6, 2021
A person receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to a vaccination center in Chinatown, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
A person receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a visit of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to a vaccination center in Chinatown, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 6, 2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
"When I think about it in the context of any one of us who have had the awful experience of holding the hand of a loved one who's in an ICU bed or near death: don't put your families through that," she said. "The vaccine is free, it's safe, it will save your life. So, folks just need to get vaccinated."
Harris reiterated the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to the remaining "View" hosts that "people have got to be responsible".
“The View” released a video of the show where Harris was able to join Joy Behar remotely for the interview.
During the 10 minute interview, Harris responded to the aggressive acts made by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers on horseback seen chasing and whipping Haitian migrants — menacingly, as they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Del Rios, Texas.
"Human beings should not be treated that way," Harris told the hosts.

"It also invoked images of some of the worst moments of our history, where that kind of behavior has been used against the Indigenous people of our country, it has been used against African Americans during times of slavery."

Adding that she "fully" supports the investigation currently being conducted on the "horrible and deeply troubling" incident.
022000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:59 GMTManchester United’s Glut of Attackers Giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘Headaches’
18:50 GMT‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview
18:10 GMTHuawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Conspiracy Charges After Reaching Deal With US
18:04 GMTOne Hundred and Counting: China Rolls Out Evidence of US Attempts at Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs
17:56 GMTCan He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills
17:54 GMTProtesting Indian Farmers’ Leader Urges US President to Raise Their Concerns While Meeting PM Modi
17:47 GMTUnited Airlines Fined $1.9M by US Transportation Dept. for Breaking Rules on Long Tarmac Delays
17:38 GMTNetizens Left in Stitches After Canadian PM Trudeau Fails to Pronounce LGBTQ2+
17:24 GMTAhead of QUAD Meeting, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi, Says He's 'Scared of China'
17:01 GMTThousands of Healthcare Activists Hold Nationwide Protest in India Demanding Better Pay, Facilities
16:55 GMT'Lying Diplomacy': China Hits Out at India, Japan as Quad Members Accused It of Economic Coercion
16:52 GMTUS Treasury Greenlights Certain Transactions With Taliban
16:48 GMTWeak, Boring and Out-of-Touch: Labour Leader Panned by Voters on Eve of Conference
16:36 GMTMessi to Miss Montpellier Game, But May Feature in PSG's Blockbuster Clash Against Man City
16:29 GMTIsraeli Spy Cell Might Have Stolen Sensitive Defence Industry Data From Ankara, Turkish Media Claims
16:24 GMTNovatek Says Has Nothing to Do With Gyetvay Trial in US But Will Support Its Top Manager
16:18 GMTBitcoin, Ethereum Fall as China Declares All Cryptocurrency-Related Transactions Illegal
16:17 GMTSoon, Football Fans in Britain Might Say 'Cheers' in Stadiums
16:14 GMTUS Reaches Deal With Huawei CFO Meng to Resolve Charges
16:05 GMTGermany Holding Last Election Rallies Before Voting