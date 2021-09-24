Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210924/taliban-want-to-end-drug-trafficking-from-afghanistan-seeking-russian-assistance-official-says-1089356282.html
Taliban Want to End Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan, Seeking Russian Assistance, Official Says
Taliban Want to End Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan, Seeking Russian Assistance, Official Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new Afghan government formed by the Taliban* movement wants to cut off all the routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to other... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T04:38+0000
2021-09-24T04:38+0000
afghanistan
asia
news
world
afghanistan
drug trafficking
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103842/69/1038426918_0:142:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe826070f0e94f97b63d5b2ab7dfb8d.jpg
"We want to stop the drug trafficking from Afghanistan to other countries. Hopefully, we will block all the routes. Planting cannabis in Afghanistan is also a serious problem. It is important to provide farmers with alternatives. In this regard, many countries, including Russia, could assist in cutting off the routes of drug trafficking", Mujahid said.The official also noted that the new Afghan government is not seeking the extradition of former President Ashraf Ghani but wants to return the funds allegedly taken by him. Last month, Ghani left Kabul for the United Arab Emirates after the Afghan was seized by the Taliban.According to different estimates, the volume of illegal opiate production has surged from anywhere between 17 to 40 times since 2001, when US troops entered Afghanistan. The US has spent $8.6 billion since then fighting drug production in Afghanistan, however, the country remains the world's largest producer of opiumAccording to a 2017 SIGAR (Special Inspector General of Afghanistan Reconstruction) report, in Afghanistan, 328,000 hectares of land was used for opium poppy cultivation, up 63 percent compared to the previous year (2016) which was the highest rate since 2002.The SIGAR report additionally shows that of the amount of opium produced in Afghanistan last year, 900 tonnes of pure, export-quality heroin can be produced, which could serve as an incentive for the expansion of combat zones throughout Afghanistan.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
https://sputniknews.com/20180315/drugs-us-destroy-taliban-lab-1062580212.html
asia
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103842/69/1038426918_203:0:2934:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_738a7e28a50037491a5e4633a7bd033d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, news, world, afghanistan, drug trafficking

Taliban Want to End Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan, Seeking Russian Assistance, Official Says

04:38 GMT 24.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Noorullah ShirzadaСбор мака в Афганистане
Сбор мака в Афганистане - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Noorullah Shirzada
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new Afghan government formed by the Taliban* movement wants to cut off all the routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to other countries and is seeking Russian assistance in this issue, Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister of culture and information from the interim Afghan government, said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We want to stop the drug trafficking from Afghanistan to other countries. Hopefully, we will block all the routes. Planting cannabis in Afghanistan is also a serious problem. It is important to provide farmers with alternatives. In this regard, many countries, including Russia, could assist in cutting off the routes of drug trafficking", Mujahid said.
The official also noted that the new Afghan government is not seeking the extradition of former President Ashraf Ghani but wants to return the funds allegedly taken by him.
Last month, Ghani left Kabul for the United Arab Emirates after the Afghan was seized by the Taliban.

"No, we are not seeking the extradition of Ghani. But Ashraf Ghani has stolen state funds and we demand that they must be returned to the bank. They belong to people and our banks", Mujahid said.

According to different estimates, the volume of illegal opiate production has surged from anywhere between 17 to 40 times since 2001, when US troops entered Afghanistan. The US has spent $8.6 billion since then fighting drug production in Afghanistan, however, the country remains the world's largest producer of opium
According to a 2017 SIGAR (Special Inspector General of Afghanistan Reconstruction) report, in Afghanistan, 328,000 hectares of land was used for opium poppy cultivation, up 63 percent compared to the previous year (2016) which was the highest rate since 2002.
A US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II, originally designed to counter Soviet armor on the European battlefield during the Cold War. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2018
War on Drugs: US A-10 Destroys Taliban Narcotics Labs (VIDEO)
15 March 2018, 20:29 GMT
The SIGAR report additionally shows that of the amount of opium produced in Afghanistan last year, 900 tonnes of pure, export-quality heroin can be produced, which could serve as an incentive for the expansion of combat zones throughout Afghanistan.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
100100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:30 GMTPalestinians to Harvest Olives But They're Wary of Settlers, Here's Why
04:38 GMTTaliban Want to End Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan, Seeking Russian Assistance, Official Says
04:30 GMTSlippery Slope: Goofy Doggo Doesn’t Like Stairs
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.59 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 446,368
03:59 GMTTrump Vows to Use 'Executive Privilege' to Stonewall Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas
03:56 GMT'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Carted From Golf Tournament After Collapsing During Event
03:23 GMTUS Mainstream Media Silent as Book Suggests Authenticity of Hunter Biden Emails on Burisma, China
03:09 GMTUS Envoy Lenderking Says Dialogue With Russia on Yemen ‘Very Helpful’
02:56 GMTAudit Mania
02:45 GMTUS Prosecutors Demand $80Mln Bond to Release Novatek CFO Gyetvay - Document
02:17 GMTUS House Passes National Defense Authorization Act to Fund Pentagon in Fiscal Year 2022
01:51 GMTSpain to Respect Verdicts of Italian Courts on Puigdemont – Government
01:14 GMTUS Judge Orders Facebook to Turn Over Deleted Posts That Promoted Hate Toward Rohingya People
01:07 GMTLeader of Drought-Stricken Madagascar Urges UNGA to Take Tougher Action Against Climate Change
00:43 GMTBatting Below the Poverty Line: How MLB Exploits Its MiLB Workforce
00:37 GMTPakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Reportedly Caused Deadly Stampede
YesterdayNY Gov. Hochul Announces Resignation of State Health Commissioner Who Oversaw Nursing Home Scandal
YesterdayBipartisan US Majority Wants Government to Hold Big Tech Responsible for Content - Poll
YesterdayUS House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot
YesterdayTwitter Says Bitcoin Now Part of its Tipping Service