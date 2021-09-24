Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/sweden-denmark-and-norway-embark-on-new-military-cooperation-against-big-neighbour-in-the-east-1089358527.html
Sweden, Denmark, and Norway Embark on New Military Cooperation Against 'Big Neighbour in the East'
Sweden, Denmark, and Norway Embark on New Military Cooperation Against 'Big Neighbour in the East'
The defence agreement between NATO members Denmark and Norway and formally non-aligned Sweden to bolster joint military capacity to parry threats is aimed at... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T07:25+0000
2021-09-24T07:25+0000
denmark
military & intelligence
russia
sweden
norway
scandinavia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105819/70/1058197088_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_c0a8c06bfd97afe59b2c63f5929d16aa.jpg
Three Scandinavian countries, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway are set to sign an operational military cooperation agreement on Friday, 24 September. Its stated goal is to increase the military capability of the nations through joint exercises and to be able to meet any threats and events together.According to the three, the security situation in the Øresund Strait (also known as the Sound) and the North Sea area has deteriorated. For this reason, the ability to jointly meet threats and violations needs to be increased, they argued.Norwegian Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen suggested that the agreement made the security picture "safer", describing it as a complement to NATO."It is both dissuasive and has a significant security effect", Bakke-Jensen told Norwegian channel TV2.By contrast, Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen ventured that the agreement does not significantly change the country's security situation.Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist stressed the overall importance of expanding military cooperation with other countries, citing, among other things, the risk of international terrorism and a more troubled world. Hultqvist specifially named Russia, which, he ventured to national broadcaster SVT, is "prepared to use military force to achieve political goals and objectives". At the same time, Hultqvist emphasised "an increased military build-up" in Sweden's immediate surroundings, despite Stockholm itself having recently presented a new expansion of the nation's military, which at the current stage includes five new regiments and a new air flotilla.Henrik Breitenbauch, the head of the Centre for Military Studies at the University of Copenhagen, made no secret of the defence agreement being concluded against "the big neighbour in the East", that is Russia. However, he ventured that the joint military muscles of the three countries are "far too small" for such an endeavour. On a scale from one to five among important factors to ensure Denmark's security, Henrik Breitenbauch rated NATO as a five, giving the agreement with Sweden and Norway a two.The Swedish opposition party, the Moderates, was positive about the agreement with NATO members Norway and Denmark. Yet, the strongly pro-NATO party said it didn't replace a full membership with defence guarantees.Unlike Norway and Denmark, Sweden remains formally non-aligned, yet has maintained increasingly closer cooperation with both NATO and the US.In recent years, all three Scandinavian nations have increased their military spending and carried out build-ups, citing the so-called "Russian threat". To this, Russia's Foreign Ministry replied that these measures, coupled with NATO's efforts, contribute to the militarisation of the Baltic Sea and the Arctic.Among other things, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recently emphasised that the "increasingly toxic" attitude in the West towards Russia, the "aggressive encouragement of anti-Russia sentiments", and the "demonisation of Russia's policies" have affected relations.
https://sputniknews.com/20210924/france-sweden-to-deepen-defence-cooperation-to-meet-challenges-from-russia-china-1089357421.html
denmark
russia
sweden
norway
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105819/70/1058197088_222:0:2045:1367_1920x0_80_0_0_b222b7dad26ceff7699055a6942048c9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, military & intelligence, russia, sweden, norway, scandinavia

Sweden, Denmark, and Norway Embark on New Military Cooperation Against 'Big Neighbour in the East'

07:25 GMT 24.09.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum / Danish Soldiers Danish Soldiers
 Danish Soldiers - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum / Danish Soldiers
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The defence agreement between NATO members Denmark and Norway and formally non-aligned Sweden to bolster joint military capacity to parry threats is aimed at making the security picture safer via a "dissuasive" effect.
Three Scandinavian countries, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway are set to sign an operational military cooperation agreement on Friday, 24 September. Its stated goal is to increase the military capability of the nations through joint exercises and to be able to meet any threats and events together.
According to the three, the security situation in the Øresund Strait (also known as the Sound) and the North Sea area has deteriorated. For this reason, the ability to jointly meet threats and violations needs to be increased, they argued.

Norwegian Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen suggested that the agreement made the security picture "safer", describing it as a complement to NATO.
"It is both dissuasive and has a significant security effect", Bakke-Jensen told Norwegian channel TV2.
By contrast, Danish Defence Minister Trine Bramsen ventured that the agreement does not significantly change the country's security situation.

"It is NATO that is our insurance if we are suddenly attacked. But that does not change the fact that it is always good when a neighbour comes to rescue. Assistance from a neighbour is also a really important thing in a military context", Bramsen told Denmark's TV2, citing the cyber domain as a possible realm of cooperation. "It makes really good sense to have a greater analytical power with them. And thus also become stronger individually. We also get more eyes and ears when we pool our resources", she concluded.

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist stressed the overall importance of expanding military cooperation with other countries, citing, among other things, the risk of international terrorism and a more troubled world. Hultqvist specifially named Russia, which, he ventured to national broadcaster SVT, is "prepared to use military force to achieve political goals and objectives". At the same time, Hultqvist emphasised "an increased military build-up" in Sweden's immediate surroundings, despite Stockholm itself having recently presented a new expansion of the nation's military, which at the current stage includes five new regiments and a new air flotilla.
French Defence Minister Florence Parly speaks during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, September 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
France, Sweden to Deepen Defence Cooperation to Meet 'Challenges' From Russia, China
06:17 GMT
Henrik Breitenbauch, the head of the Centre for Military Studies at the University of Copenhagen, made no secret of the defence agreement being concluded against "the big neighbour in the East", that is Russia. However, he ventured that the joint military muscles of the three countries are "far too small" for such an endeavour. On a scale from one to five among important factors to ensure Denmark's security, Henrik Breitenbauch rated NATO as a five, giving the agreement with Sweden and Norway a two.

"Sweden cannot come to our rescue and has usually stayed out when others have come after us", Henrik Breitenbauch told Danish TV2, citing World War II and the 1864 Schleswig War with Germany.

The Swedish opposition party, the Moderates, was positive about the agreement with NATO members Norway and Denmark. Yet, the strongly pro-NATO party said it didn't replace a full membership with defence guarantees.
Unlike Norway and Denmark, Sweden remains formally non-aligned, yet has maintained increasingly closer cooperation with both NATO and the US.
In recent years, all three Scandinavian nations have increased their military spending and carried out build-ups, citing the so-called "Russian threat". To this, Russia's Foreign Ministry replied that these measures, coupled with NATO's efforts, contribute to the militarisation of the Baltic Sea and the Arctic.
Among other things, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recently emphasised that the "increasingly toxic" attitude in the West towards Russia, the "aggressive encouragement of anti-Russia sentiments", and the "demonisation of Russia's policies" have affected relations.
021000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:31 GMT'Crocodile Tears': AOC Slammed for Apparent Crying Over House Vote on Israeli Iron Dome Bill
08:18 GMTAUKUS 'Complements' Quad: Australian PM Says India Backs the New Trilateral Pact After Meeting Modi
07:51 GMTEx-Police Officer Convicted of George Floyd's Murder Appeals Verdict, Reports Suggest
07:46 GMTMoscow, Kabul Discussing Possible Visit by Taliban Government Delegation, Source Says
07:42 GMTJapan, Russia Agree on Development of Bilateral Ties Through Dialogue, Government Says
07:39 GMTUK Systematically Ignores Russia's Requests for Legal Assistance, Moscow Says
07:25 GMTSweden, Denmark, and Norway Embark on New Military Cooperation Against 'Big Neighbour in the East'
06:55 GMTCanada Agrees to End Deportation Hearings Against Now-Deceased Ex-Nazi Oberlander
06:31 GMTPhones of Five Incumbent French Ministers Were Targeted by Pegasus Spyware, Report Says
06:17 GMTFrance, Sweden to Deepen Defence Cooperation to Meet 'Challenges' From Russia, China
06:00 GMTNorway Becomes First Western Country to Raise Key Rate Since Start of COVID-19 Pandemic
05:56 GMTHunter Biden Asked for $2 Mln From Democratic Donors to Help Unfreeze Libyan Assets: Report
05:30 GMTPalestinians to Harvest Olives But They're Wary of Settlers, Here's Why
04:38 GMTTaliban Want to End Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan, Seeking Russian Assistance, Official Says
04:30 GMTSlippery Slope: Goofy Doggo Doesn’t Like Stairs
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.59 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 446,368
03:59 GMTTrump Vows to Use 'Executive Privilege' to Stonewall Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas
03:56 GMT'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Carted From Golf Tournament After Collapsing During Event
03:23 GMTUS Mainstream Media Silent as Book Suggests Authenticity of Hunter Biden Emails on Burisma, China
03:09 GMTUS Envoy Lenderking Says Dialogue With Russia on Yemen ‘Very Helpful’