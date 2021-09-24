Slippery Slope: Goofy Doggo Doesn’t Like Stairs

This adorable pup wants to go down the stairs, but they are a bit slippery. At first, the pooch almost fell, but then managed to regain its balance. Just look how proud the doggo looks now! The only secret that remains unsolved is how it managed to get up the stairs in the first place.
Some things invented by people are fascinating and unbelievable - especially for our canine friends. Of course, doggos are pretty smart, but they can still be puzzled by glass, vacuum cleaners, and sometimes even by stairs.
