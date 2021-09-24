Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Huawei CFO Meng Reportedly Will Fly Back to China Friday Night

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/prince-andrew-acknowledges-serving-of-sex-assault-accusers-lawsuit-in-us-1089383880.html
Prince Andrew Acknowledges Serving of Sex Assault Accuser's Lawsuit in US
Prince Andrew Acknowledges Serving of Sex Assault Accuser's Lawsuit in US
The Duke of York has consistently denied Virginia Giuffre's accusations, insisting in a 2019 TV interview that he has a cast-iron alibi for the day in 2001... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T21:22+0000
2021-09-24T21:28+0000
us
britain
uk
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088997553_0:318:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74a5980cb463ee8857d405472314d173.jpg
British royal Prince Andrew has conceded the serving of an unprecedented sexual assault lawsuit brought against him in the US.In a joint stipulation filed on Friday at the Manhattan federal court in New York, the prince and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, agreed that the suit was effectively served as of Tuesday, September 21.Based on that date, the prince reportedly has until October 12 to file a response, although that deadline could be extended to October 29, with the consent of Giuffre's legal team.Giuffre, has long accused the Duke of York, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, of sexually abusing her in London on the night of March 10 2001 when she was 17 years old was known by her maiden name, Virginia Roberts.She also testified that she had been "trafficked" on a flight from the US for sex parties by the late millionaire sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the disgraced late Czechoslovak-British newspaper tycoon, Robert Maxwell.Giuffre's testimony states that she and Andrew went to the Tramp private members' club in London's West End, before going back to Maxwell's house in the swanky Belgravia district and then having sex.Andrew has insisted that he has an alibi, insisting that he was at home that day and took his daughter and several others to a party at the Woking branch of the Pizza Express fast-food restaurant chain.He also claims that he has "no recollection" of the widely-circulated photograph of him with his arm around Giuffre - at the time 17 - with Maxwell clearly smiling in the background.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/his-royal-highness-no-more-uk-queen-could-strip-prince-andrew-of-hrh-title-amid-sex-assault-case-1089328478.html
us
britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0c/1088997553_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c04b6ab51a22f09821484b62b9a5f4b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, britain, uk, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein

Prince Andrew Acknowledges Serving of Sex Assault Accuser's Lawsuit in US

21:22 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 21:28 GMT 24.09.2021)
© REUTERS / STEVE PARSONSBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, speaks during a television interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on April 11, 2021, two days after the death of his father Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, speaks during a television interview outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor on April 11, 2021, two days after the death of his father Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / STEVE PARSONS
Subscribe
The Duke of York has consistently denied Virginia Giuffre's accusations, insisting in a 2019 TV interview that he has a cast-iron alibi for the day in 2001 when she claims he took her to a private club in London and then to Ghislaine Maxwell's house for sex.
British royal Prince Andrew has conceded the serving of an unprecedented sexual assault lawsuit brought against him in the US.
In a joint stipulation filed on Friday at the Manhattan federal court in New York, the prince and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, agreed that the suit was effectively served as of Tuesday, September 21.
Based on that date, the prince reportedly has until October 12 to file a response, although that deadline could be extended to October 29, with the consent of Giuffre's legal team.
Giuffre, has long accused the Duke of York, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, of sexually abusing her in London on the night of March 10 2001 when she was 17 years old was known by her maiden name, Virginia Roberts.
She also testified that she had been "trafficked" on a flight from the US for sex parties by the late millionaire sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of the disgraced late Czechoslovak-British newspaper tycoon, Robert Maxwell.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives with her son Prince Andrew, at Crathie Kirk to attend a Sunday morning church service near Balmoral, Scotland, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
His Royal Highness No More? UK Queen Could Strip Prince Andrew of HRH Title Amid Sex Assault Case
Yesterday, 10:22 GMT
Giuffre's testimony states that she and Andrew went to the Tramp private members' club in London's West End, before going back to Maxwell's house in the swanky Belgravia district and then having sex.
Andrew has insisted that he has an alibi, insisting that he was at home that day and took his daughter and several others to a party at the Woking branch of the Pizza Express fast-food restaurant chain.
“I was with the children and I’d taken Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose four or five in the afternoon," the prince said in a 2019 YV interview. "And then because the duchess was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there.”
He also claims that he has "no recollection" of the widely-circulated photograph of him with his arm around Giuffre - at the time 17 - with Maxwell clearly smiling in the background.
004001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:25 GMTEx-Nazi Oberlander’s Evasion of Justice an Indictment of Canada’s Legal System - Activist
22:17 GMTSuspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive
22:15 GMTN. Cyprus to Convey at UN Talks Its Desire for Sovereign Equality - President
21:51 GMTUS Still Going After Terrorists Responsible for Kabul Airport Attack - Pentagon
21:45 GMTPentagon on Milley Proposal: US-Russia Military Contacts Limited to Syria Deconfliction
21:22 GMTPrince Andrew Acknowledges Serving of Sex Assault Accuser's Lawsuit in US
21:21 GMTCanadian Judge Signs Discharge Order Releasing Meng Wanzhou From Custody
21:16 GMTPuigdemont to Return to Sardinia for Court Hearing on October 4 - Attorney
20:47 GMTVIDEO: Huge Shockwave Explodes From La Palma Volcano
20:37 GMTBiden Will Not Invoke Executive Privilege Rule Regarding Trump Activities - White House
20:27 GMT'Horrendous!': MTG, Democrats Get in Shouting Match on Capitol Steps After Abortion Vote
20:15 GMTCIA Tip-Off Helped India Confiscate Smuggled Afghan Heroin Worth $24 Bln, Says BJP Parliamentarian
20:05 GMTUS House Passes Bill Ensuring Abortion Access
19:49 GMTIndia 'Central' to France's Indo-Pacific Vision, But Unlikely to Get Nuclear Technology, Says Expert
18:59 GMTManchester United’s Glut of Attackers Giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘Headaches’
18:50 GMT‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview
18:10 GMTHuawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Conspiracy Charges After Reaching Deal With US
18:04 GMTOne Hundred and Counting: China Rolls Out Evidence of US Attempts at Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs
17:56 GMTCan He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills
17:54 GMTProtesting Indian Farmers’ Leader Urges US President to Raise Their Concerns While Meeting PM Modi