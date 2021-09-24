Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: UN General Assembly Opens Fourth Day of Its 76th Session

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/police-complaint-filed-against-the-kapil-sharma-show-for-depicting-actor-drinking-in-courtroom-act-1089365737.html
Police Complaint Filed Against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for Depicting Actor Drinking in Courtroom Act
Police Complaint Filed Against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for Depicting Actor Drinking in Courtroom Act
Indian stand-up comedy series “The Kapil Sharma Show” features celebrity guests who come to promote their latest films and are interviewed while entertaining... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T15:25+0000
2021-09-24T15:25+0000
television
television series
india
bollywood
television
bollywood
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089368983_0:0:1102:620_1920x0_80_0_0_68d62141a382294ae76685ee81d1cad8.jpg
Popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and Sony television channel director N.P. Singh have landed in legal trouble following a police complaint against them for disrespecting the courts by showing an actor drinking alcohol while performing a courtroom scene in "The Kapil Sharma Show".The scene in question showcases an actor entering the courtroom set-up drinking alcohol and throughout the scene, he keeps holding his bottle and tells the judge to take liquor shots and even pours it in her glass. Lawyer Suresh Dhakad, who found the scene disrespectful to the courts, which are held in high regard in the country, decided to raise the issue and filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the police against the show's creators. He alleged that the courtroom scene where an actor was drinking alcohol amounted to contempt of court and that the show also made lewd comments about women.Calling it an “objectionable scene”, Dhakad filed his complaint against the episode, which was aired on Sony TV on 19 January 2020, with a repeat telecast broadcast on 24 April 2021. The hearing of the case will be held on 1 October. According to the Indian legal system, if a person is found guilty of contempt of court, they may be punished either by imprisonment of six months or a fine of INR 2,000 ($28) or both.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089368983_146:0:1102:717_1920x0_80_0_0_61c443681919db1ed448261c5704e84e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
television, television series, india, bollywood, television, bollywood, india

Police Complaint Filed Against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for Depicting Actor Drinking in Courtroom Act

15:25 GMT 24.09.2021
© Photo : YouTube/ SET India/screenshot The Kapil Sharma Show
 The Kapil Sharma Show - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© Photo : YouTube/ SET India/screenshot
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Indian stand-up comedy series “The Kapil Sharma Show” features celebrity guests who come to promote their latest films and are interviewed while entertaining the audience with their witty and humorous chit-chat. The show stars Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Bharti Singh, and others.
Popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and Sony television channel director N.P. Singh have landed in legal trouble following a police complaint against them for disrespecting the courts by showing an actor drinking alcohol while performing a courtroom scene in "The Kapil Sharma Show".
The scene in question showcases an actor entering the courtroom set-up drinking alcohol and throughout the scene, he keeps holding his bottle and tells the judge to take liquor shots and even pours it in her glass.
Lawyer Suresh Dhakad, who found the scene disrespectful to the courts, which are held in high regard in the country, decided to raise the issue and filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the police against the show's creators.
He alleged that the courtroom scene where an actor was drinking alcohol amounted to contempt of court and that the show also made lewd comments about women.

"'The Kapil Sharma Show' aired on Sony TV is very sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, an actor enters a courtroom set up on the stage drinking liquor and urges other people to taste it. This is contempt of court. It should have also featured a statutory warning, which it did not", Dhakad told Indian media.

Calling it an “objectionable scene”, Dhakad filed his complaint against the episode, which was aired on Sony TV on 19 January 2020, with a repeat telecast broadcast on 24 April 2021.
The hearing of the case will be held on 1 October.
According to the Indian legal system, if a person is found guilty of contempt of court, they may be punished either by imprisonment of six months or a fine of INR 2,000 ($28) or both.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:24 GMTNovatek Says Has Nothing to Do With Gyetvay Trial in US But Will Support Its Top Manager
16:18 GMTBitcoin, Ethereum Fall as China Declares All Cryptocurrency-Related Transactions Illegal
16:17 GMTSoon, Football Fans in Britain Might Say 'Cheers' in Stadiums
16:14 GMTUS Reaches Deal with Huawei CFO Meng to Resolve Charges
16:05 GMTGermany Holding Last Election Rallies Before Voting
15:57 GMTFinal Debates See German Chancellor Candidates Clash on Foreign Policy, Nord Stream 2, Green Habits
15:45 GMTTrump Attorneys Claim Twitter Service Agreement Does Not Apply to Him in Capacity of POTUS
15:41 GMTEU Ready to Use Bloc's Resources to Protect Polish Border With Belarus at Warsaw's Request
15:37 GMTWoman Accuses CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo of Sexual Harassment
15:25 GMTPolice Complaint Filed Against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for Depicting Actor Drinking in Courtroom Act
15:07 GMTChinese Diplomat Explains Why Beijing Should Scrap ‘No-First-Use’ of Nukes Policy
14:59 GMTHuawei CFO Expected to Plead Guilty to US Charges in Plea Deal, Reports Suggest
14:58 GMTIndia's Congress Party Still Has Good Scope in Punjab State Polls, Says Expert
14:31 GMTBiden 'Takes Responsibility' on Texas Border Crisis, Talks Spending Bills, COVID Booster Shots
14:24 GMTDraft Report on Arizona Election Recount Shows Biden Won, But Highlights Voter 'Anomalies'
14:08 GMTEx-Catalan Leader Puigdemont Released From Arrest But Not Permitted to Leave Sardinia, Report Says
14:05 GMTIran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Will Return to JCPOA Negotiations Soon
13:54 GMTUS Should Explore New Contacts With Russia to Avoid 'Great Power War', Chiefs of Staff Head Says
13:34 GMTUN General Assembly Opens Fourth Day of Its 76th Session
13:23 GMTEpic Fail: Thousands of Passengers at Heathrow and Gatwick Stuck as Border Force’s E-Gates Get Stuck