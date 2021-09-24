Netizens Left in Stitches After Canadian PM Trudeau Fails to Pronounce LGBTQ2+
First he mentioned his support for women's rights to have an abortion and then his opposition to children from the LGBTQ community undergoing conversion therapy, but the politician fumbled over the initials.
"I will never apologise for standing up for LGDP…LGT…LBT," he said before the woman standing in the background reminded the Prime Minister how it should be pronounced.
“I will never apologize for standing up for LGDP… LGT, LBCHI… LGBTQ2+ kids rights”— Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 21, 2021
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, renowned for his progressive views, forgets and repeatedly mispronounces the term LGBTQ+… being saved by a tip from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/ftgNYNdTMU
🤣🤣🤣 oh you're so helpless...— Molon Labe (@noapologies4ya) September 21, 2021
justin trudeau not knowing how to say lgbtq+ is one of the best thing i’ve ever witnessed 💀— cami (@camiblahblah) September 22, 2021
Many users tried to guess the meaning of the letters the Prime Minister used.
He was talking of course about the Lesbian Gross Domestic Product— ian (@ianianmorrow) September 21, 2021
I too wish to show support for the LG TV community.— Hani, Dragon Kart Driving Instructor (@whatsahani) September 23, 2021
All televisions matter.
Others noted that Trudeau is not the only politician who has had problems during speeches.
It’s giving me the same vibes 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TxFQCUXGfl— AC (@acast_94) September 22, 2021
Many found the gaffe embarrassing and even offensive.
I find it very offensive that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not only can't get through saying LGBTQ without stuttering, but that he also leaves out the IA in LGBTQIA2+. And don't get me started on how the gay community ostracizes the pansexual community by not being LGBTQIAP2+.— Drain Members Only (@PunishedCabage) September 21, 2021
naw, this is just embarrassing at this point someone cut his mic! 😭 pic.twitter.com/xBYZDSs1a9— kibblet 🥳 (@Kydahl_Lewis) September 20, 2021
Still others contended that there was nothing wrong about the situation.
I appreciate his being a human being who got something wrong, and in his defense, he just finished a month long campaign, so maybe he hasn't had a lot of sleep— Elioth+ (subscribe now for an ad-free experience) (@EliotHochberg) September 22, 2021
I too have trouble remembering all the initials in the right order.— megraham (@glassmeg) September 23, 2021
Over the course of his career Trudeau has expressed support for members of the LGBTQ community and even became the country’s first prime minister to visit a gay bar.
Vancouver is gearing up for #Pride weekend right now, but the spirit of pride and inclusivity is strong here all year long! Thanks to the folks at @fountainheadVAN for the warm welcome today. pic.twitter.com/vQWgTUG9xw— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 30, 2019
Introduced in 1992 in response to a scandal, which saw thousands of Canadians getting infected with HIV after receiving donor blood, the ban prohibits gay men as well as well as transgender people, who have sex with men, from donating blood unless they have abstained from sex for three months.