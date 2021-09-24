https://sputniknews.com/20210924/netizens-left-in-stitches-after-canadian-pm-trudeau-fails-to-pronounce-lgbtq2-1089379093.html

Netizens Left in Stitches After Canadian PM Trudeau Fails to Pronounce LGBTQ2+

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been roasted online after he failed to pronounce LGBTQ2+ correctly several times. The incident occurred on 11 September in Mississauga, Ontario, but the video only just went viral. The politician was giving a passionate speech about his political stance, which he said some people may not like. First he mentioned his support for women's rights to have an abortion and then his opposition to children from the LGBTQ community undergoing conversion therapy, but the politician fumbled over the initials.The video of Mr Trudeau having trouble getting his tongue round the five letters provoked a torrent of sarcastic comments.Many users tried to guess the meaning of the letters the Prime Minister used. Others noted that Trudeau is not the only politician who has had problems during speeches.Many found the gaffe embarrassing and even offensive.Still others contended that there was nothing wrong about the situation.LGBTQ2+ stands for lesbian, gay, transgender, queer (or questioning) and the "2" refers to individuals who identify as having both a masculine and feminine spirit. The term is used within some indigenous cultures, and the "+" represents all other sexual orientations and gender identities, including the ones mentioned above.Over the course of his career Trudeau has expressed support for members of the LGBTQ community and even became the country’s first prime minister to visit a gay bar. Critics of the politician, however, argue that his government needs to do more to prevent discrimination against LGBTQ community, namely the abolition of blood ban.Introduced in 1992 in response to a scandal, which saw thousands of Canadians getting infected with HIV after receiving donor blood, the ban prohibits gay men as well as well as transgender people, who have sex with men, from donating blood unless they have abstained from sex for three months.

