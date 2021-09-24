Moscow, Kabul Discussing Possible Visit by Taliban Government Delegation, Source Says

"This is being negotiated, but it is too early to discuss the details", the source said.Earlier, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the Taliban government would like to pay a visit to Moscow.The movement took over the country in August and entered Kabul on 15 August, announcing the end of the war there. The last province to resist the Taliban, Panjshir, was seized on 6 September.The group then formed an interim government, with Mohammad Hasan Akhund at the top. The latter served as foreign minister during the first Taliban rule.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
