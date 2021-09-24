Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Fourth Day of UN General Assembly's 76th Session

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/lying-diplomacy-china-hits-out-at-india-japan-as-quad-members-accused-it-of-economic-coercion-1089368572.html
'Lying Diplomacy': China Hits Out at India, Japan as Quad Members Accused It of Economic Coercion
'Lying Diplomacy': China Hits Out at India, Japan as Quad Members Accused It of Economic Coercion
The Quad nations - a India, the US, Japan, and Australia - have been trying to cut their economies' dependence on China for a long time. But, commerce data... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T16:55+0000
2021-09-24T17:56+0000
nuclear
yoshihide suga
narendra modi
us
us
japan
australia
trade
quadrilateral security dialogue (quad)
us-china trade war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105155/29/1051552979_0:4:3750:2113_1920x0_80_0_0_60344f27d8b84cc73b942d6022c610b7.jpg
On Friday, China blasted India and Japan after Quad members accused Beijing of employing "economic coercion" in the Indo-Pacific region. Zhao Lijian, a spokesman of China's foreign ministry, said "lying diplomacy" and "smearing diplomacy" are not constructive and must be stopped. The Chinese spokesman launched his scathing attack after Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga discussed the issues of the East China Sea, the South China Sea, and economic coercion, in a meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.Zhao also said that China has committed itself firmly to safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and the country is ready to handle differences with countries through consultation and negotiation.Modi and Suga have reaffirmed their intention of working closely with each other and with the other Quad members to form an international maritime order based on the rule of law.Measures such as high import tariffs, dumping of products at lower rates, among others, allegedly done by Beijing in the past two years against the countries in the region, are considered by the Quad as "economic coercion". On 16 September, Australia and the US also called China out for "the coercive use of trade and economic measures that undermine rules-based trade"."All countries should be free to make security, political, diplomatic, and economic choices free from external coercion, and that they view close US-Australian coordination as critical to this end, including to support countries in the Indo-Pacific region," a joint statement issued after the Australia-US Ministerial Consultations read.Beijing has rolled out tariffs, and other trade actions against Australian export sectors, including barley, wine, seafood, and coal, after a diplomatic row erupted between them in the wake of a ban on tech giant Huawei from Australia's 5G network.
https://sputniknews.com/20210918/india-keeping-all-options-open-as-china-could-share-nuke-submarines-with-pakistan-says-navy-veteran-1089178775.html
us
japan
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105155/29/1051552979_72:0:3600:2646_1920x0_80_0_0_c5a1d6e342e5f3a5e0ab86cb5dca62b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear, yoshihide suga, narendra modi, us, us, japan, australia, trade, quadrilateral security dialogue (quad), us-china trade war, india, aukus, news

'Lying Diplomacy': China Hits Out at India, Japan as Quad Members Accused It of Economic Coercion

16:55 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 17:56 GMT 24.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / MARK RALSTON View of the Central Business District at sunset in Beijing
View of the Central Business District at sunset in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MARK RALSTON
Subscribe
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
The Quad nations - a India, the US, Japan, and Australia - have been trying to cut their economies' dependence on China for a long time. But, commerce data released by the group's countries shows rising trade with China despite their efforts at conscious uncoupling.
On Friday, China blasted India and Japan after Quad members accused Beijing of employing "economic coercion" in the Indo-Pacific region. Zhao Lijian, a spokesman of China's foreign ministry, said "lying diplomacy" and "smearing diplomacy" are not constructive and must be stopped.

"The origin and headquarters of the so-called 'economic coercion' are in Washington, DC. China does not wantonly bully others and impose sanctions, exercise long-arm jurisdiction, or arbitrarily oppress foreign companies. China can by no means be accused of 'economic coercion'."

Zhao Lijian - Sputnik International
Zhao Lijian
Spokesperson, China's Foreign Ministry
The Chinese spokesman launched his scathing attack after Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga discussed the issues of the East China Sea, the South China Sea, and economic coercion, in a meeting with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Zhao also said that China has committed itself firmly to safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and the country is ready to handle differences with countries through consultation and negotiation.
A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is seen during a military display in the South China Sea April 12, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
India Keeping All Options Open as China Could Share Nuke Submarines With Pakistan, Says Navy Veteran
18 September, 08:05 GMT
Modi and Suga have reaffirmed their intention of working closely with each other and with the other Quad members to form an international maritime order based on the rule of law.

"The two leaders shared strong opposition to the economic coercion and unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East and South China Seas," the statement issued by the Japanese foreign ministry read. However, in the press release issued by India, those references are missing.

Measures such as high import tariffs, dumping of products at lower rates, among others, allegedly done by Beijing in the past two years against the countries in the region, are considered by the Quad as "economic coercion".
On 16 September, Australia and the US also called China out for "the coercive use of trade and economic measures that undermine rules-based trade".
"All countries should be free to make security, political, diplomatic, and economic choices free from external coercion, and that they view close US-Australian coordination as critical to this end, including to support countries in the Indo-Pacific region," a joint statement issued after the Australia-US Ministerial Consultations read.
Beijing has rolled out tariffs, and other trade actions against Australian export sectors, including barley, wine, seafood, and coal, after a diplomatic row erupted between them in the wake of a ban on tech giant Huawei from Australia's 5G network.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:59 GMTManchester United’s Glut of Attackers Giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘Headaches’
18:50 GMT‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview
18:10 GMTHuawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Conspiracy Charges After Reaching Deal With US
18:04 GMTOne Hundred and Counting: China Rolls Out Evidence of US Attempts at Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs
17:56 GMTCan He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills
17:54 GMTProtesting Indian Farmers’ Leader Urges US President to Raise Their Concerns While Meeting PM Modi
17:47 GMTUnited Airlines Fined $1.9M by US Transportation Dept. for Breaking Rules on Long Tarmac Delays
17:38 GMTNetizens Left in Stitches After Canadian PM Trudeau Fails to Pronounce LGBTQ2+
17:24 GMTAhead of QUAD Meeting, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi, Says He's 'Scared of China'
17:01 GMTThousands of Healthcare Activists Hold Nationwide Protest in India Demanding Better Pay, Facilities
16:55 GMT'Lying Diplomacy': China Hits Out at India, Japan as Quad Members Accused It of Economic Coercion
16:52 GMTUS Treasury Greenlights Certain Transactions With Taliban
16:48 GMTWeak, Boring and Out-of-Touch: Labour Leader Panned by Voters on Eve of Conference
16:36 GMTMessi to Miss Montpellier Game, But May Feature in PSG's Blockbuster Clash Against Man City
16:29 GMTIsraeli Spy Cell Might Have Stolen Sensitive Defence Industry Data From Ankara, Turkish Media Claims
16:24 GMTNovatek Says Has Nothing to Do With Gyetvay Trial in US But Will Support Its Top Manager
16:18 GMTBitcoin, Ethereum Fall as China Declares All Cryptocurrency-Related Transactions Illegal
16:17 GMTSoon, Football Fans in Britain Might Say 'Cheers' in Stadiums
16:14 GMTUS Reaches Deal With Huawei CFO Meng to Resolve Charges
16:05 GMTGermany Holding Last Election Rallies Before Voting