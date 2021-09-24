Live Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.59 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 446,368

The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 4.7 million, and more than 230.5 million cases have been detected across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media, and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 684,309 fatalities and 42.6 million infections.
It is followed by India (more than 33.59 million cases and 446,368 deaths) and Brazil (21.3 million cases and a death toll of 592,964).
Meanwhile, more than 6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide.
04:36 GMT 24.09.2021
Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 31,382 Over Past 24 Hours – Health Ministry
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – India has confirmed 31,382 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having surpassed 33,594,803 million, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 24 September.
The death toll from the disease has reached 446,368 people, with 318 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.
More than 32.84 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.
A day earlier, the country confirmed 31,923 new coronavirus cases, with 282 fatalities.