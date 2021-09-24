Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/live-updates-indias-total-covid-19-cases-rises-to-3359-mln-death-toll-stands-at-446368-1089356118.html
Live Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.59 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 446,368
Live Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.59 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 446,368
The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 4.7 million, and more than 230.5 million cases have been detected across the globe, according to... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T04:22+0000
2021-09-24T04:22+0000
brazil
news
world
us
vaccination
updates
india
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082869154_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ac6cc148617eb717ca30be74827f49c0.jpg
brazil
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082869154_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47f90cfcf0d26d1cf6b56b612349a3a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, news, world, us, vaccination, updates, india, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A nurse, right, performs rituals to a box containing COVID-19 vaccines upon its arrival at a government Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 - Sputnik International

Live Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.59 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 446,368

04:22 GMT 24.09.2021
Subscribe
The global death toll from the coronavirus has now surpassed 4.7 million, and more than 230.5 million cases have been detected across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media, and other sources.
The United States has the highest death toll and overall coronavirus tally, with 684,309 fatalities and 42.6 million infections.
It is followed by India (more than 33.59 million cases and 446,368 deaths) and Brazil (21.3 million cases and a death toll of 592,964).
Meanwhile, more than 6 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
New firstOld first
04:36 GMT 24.09.2021
Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 31,382 Over Past 24 Hours – Health Ministry
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – India has confirmed 31,382 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having surpassed 33,594,803 million, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on 24 September.

The death toll from the disease has reached 446,368 people, with 318 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 32.84 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 31,923 new coronavirus cases, with 282 fatalities.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
05:30 GMTPalestinians to Harvest Olives But They're Wary of Settlers, Here's Why
04:38 GMTTaliban Want to End Drug Trafficking From Afghanistan, Seeking Russian Assistance, Official Says
04:30 GMTSlippery Slope: Goofy Doggo Doesn’t Like Stairs
04:22 GMTLive Updates: India's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 33.59 Mln, Death Toll Stands at 446,368
03:59 GMTTrump Vows to Use 'Executive Privilege' to Stonewall Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas
03:56 GMT'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Carted From Golf Tournament After Collapsing During Event
03:23 GMTUS Mainstream Media Silent as Book Suggests Authenticity of Hunter Biden Emails on Burisma, China
03:09 GMTUS Envoy Lenderking Says Dialogue With Russia on Yemen ‘Very Helpful’
02:56 GMTAudit Mania
02:45 GMTUS Prosecutors Demand $80Mln Bond to Release Novatek CFO Gyetvay - Document
02:17 GMTUS House Passes National Defense Authorization Act to Fund Pentagon in Fiscal Year 2022
01:51 GMTSpain to Respect Verdicts of Italian Courts on Puigdemont – Government
01:14 GMTUS Judge Orders Facebook to Turn Over Deleted Posts That Promoted Hate Toward Rohingya People
01:07 GMTLeader of Drought-Stricken Madagascar Urges UNGA to Take Tougher Action Against Climate Change
00:43 GMTBatting Below the Poverty Line: How MLB Exploits Its MiLB Workforce
00:37 GMTPakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash Reportedly Caused Deadly Stampede
YesterdayNY Gov. Hochul Announces Resignation of State Health Commissioner Who Oversaw Nursing Home Scandal
YesterdayBipartisan US Majority Wants Government to Hold Big Tech Responsible for Content - Poll
YesterdayUS House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot
YesterdayTwitter Says Bitcoin Now Part of its Tipping Service