https://sputniknews.com/20210924/japan-russia-agree-on-development-of-bilateral-ties-through-dialogue-government-says-1089359300.html
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
The meeting between the top diplomats was the first in almost 20 months amid the pandemic. It lasted for 30 minutes, according to Kato.In early September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at the Eastern Economic Forum that Moscow will introduce an unprecedented 10-year tax relief for businesses based in the Southern Kuril Islands, which Japan considers its own Northern Territories.On Thursday, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that during the meeting with Lavrov, Motegi objected to the initiative of establishing a special economic zone in the Kurils and inviting foreign investors, as this would require the application of Russian legislation on the disputed islands.However, neither the official statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry on the meeting nor Kato's statements confirmed the report.Tokyo lays claims to the four disputed islands in Russia's Kuril Island chain, citing the 1855 bilateral treaty on trade and borders. Russia insists that its sovereignty over the islands, which became part of the Soviet Union after World War 2, is undisputed.In 1956, the Soviet Union and Japan signed a joint declaration in which Moscow agreed to consider the possibility of transferring the islands of Habomai and Shikotan should a peace treaty be signed. Negotiations, however, have since stalled.
