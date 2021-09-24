Registration was successful!
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

'I've Got My Cowboy Hat': 50 Cent Ponders Moving to Texas Over Biden's Tax Hike
'I've Got My Cowboy Hat': 50 Cent Ponders Moving to Texas Over Biden's Tax Hike
The musician earlier criticised Biden's tax plans and called on his fans to vote for Republican President Trump's re-election during the 2020 presidential... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
Renowned American rap artist 50 Cent has raised concerns about US President Joe Biden's new tax plan. The moment came during a September 23rd appearance on "The Beat with Ari Melber". The rapper hinted he might even move to Texas as Biden wants to raise taxes on any US citizen making more than $400,000 per year. The musician stressed that one can see people moving to new places that "make sense for them to hold on to just what they are earning". "Not to have it just taken from them by the government", he added.The US president is currently planning to impose tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans earning over $400,000 a year and pour that money into federal programmes. Last week, Biden said that he believes he will be able to get enough Democratic votes to pass the proposal through the Senate.The move to place a higher tax on wealthy American corporations and individuals comes as Joe Biden presses these groups to pay their "fair share".
'I've Got My Cowboy Hat': 50 Cent Ponders Moving to Texas Over Biden's Tax Hike

09:04 GMT 24.09.2021
Rapper 50 Cent in concert
Rapper 50 Cent in concert - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Alex Const / Rapper 50 Cent in concert
Nikita Folomov
The musician earlier criticised Biden's tax plans and called on his fans to vote for Republican President Trump's re-election during the 2020 presidential vote.
Renowned American rap artist 50 Cent has raised concerns about US President Joe Biden's new tax plan. The moment came during a September 23rd appearance on "The Beat with Ari Melber". The rapper hinted he might even move to Texas as Biden wants to raise taxes on any US citizen making more than $400,000 per year.

"His tax plan, I didn't realise I would be paying 62% of my income back to the IRS [Internal Revenue Service]. So, that does change a lot. New York City will change dramatically. Like they are going to end up moving to different territories. You look at Silicon Valley, it is now in Austin, Texas", he said.

The musician stressed that one can see people moving to new places that "make sense for them to hold on to just what they are earning". "Not to have it just taken from them by the government", he added.

"I'll move, Ari", he told the host. "I'm going to Texas. I've got my cowboy hat and everything. Everything is bigger in Texas. Really beautiful people, nice people in Texas".

The US president is currently planning to impose tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans earning over $400,000 a year and pour that money into federal programmes. Last week, Biden said that he believes he will be able to get enough Democratic votes to pass the proposal through the Senate.
The move to place a higher tax on wealthy American corporations and individuals comes as Joe Biden presses these groups to pay their "fair share".
