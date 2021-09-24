Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Fourth Day of UN General Assembly's 76th Session

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/israeli-spy-cell-might-have-stolen-sensitive-defence-industry-data-from-ankara-turkish-media-claims-1089378217.html
Israeli Spy Cell Might Have Stolen Sensitive Defence Industry Data From Ankara, Turkish Media Claims
Israeli Spy Cell Might Have Stolen Sensitive Defence Industry Data From Ankara, Turkish Media Claims
Turkish Media Claims Israeli Spy Cell Might Have Stolen Sensitive Defence Industry Data From Ankara
2021-09-24T16:29+0000
2021-09-24T16:29+0000
middle east
turkey
israel
espionage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107292/54/1072925476_0:236:1080:844_1920x0_80_0_0_568ed2bfbd6003467fdfee40e558b56a.jpg
The spy cell, which was uncovered and caught in Turkey not long ago, might have sent the sensitive data, obtained from the country's defence industry and the naval forces, to Israel, Bulent Orakoglu, a columnist for the Turkish daily newspaper, Yeni Safak, has alleged.The columnist recalled that a total of five people had been detained as part of an investigation into bribery and the theft of sensitive data about tenders and information regarding the Turkish-made drones. One of them, named Emre Alp Durmaz, was allegedly linked to Israeli defence companies Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI) and Israeli Military Industries Systems (IMI) through his relations.The IAI reportedly even worked with Ankara to sell a medium-altitude UAV called "Heron". In addition, Mehmet Durmaz, the father of the detained, was involved in modernising M60 tanks for Turkey, the columnist claimed in Yeni Safak.Orakoglu admits that there is no solid evidence confirming that the data was sold to Israel, but he stressed that such concerns are natural. He insists that Turkey's defence industry could have been targeted for corporate espionage because of its recent success in certain fields, such as drone construction. Ankara has not levelled any public accusations against either Tel Aviv or any of the Israeli companies allegedly related to the case.
https://sputniknews.com/20210826/1083714822.html
turkey
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107292/54/1072925476_0:135:1080:945_1920x0_80_0_0_790bf2fe2675d036e2d0e7d5dc16387b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, turkey, israel, espionage

Israeli Spy Cell Might Have Stolen Sensitive Defence Industry Data From Ankara, Turkish Media Claims

16:29 GMT 24.09.2021
© Photo : Instagram/milli.savunmaTurkish Drone, TAI Anka
Turkish Drone, TAI Anka - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© Photo : Instagram/milli.savunma
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The newspaper claims that Turkey became a target for corporate espionage in defence industry because of its recent achievements - especially in developing drones. Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were of particular importance - and were successfully employed - in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war.
The spy cell, which was uncovered and caught in Turkey not long ago, might have sent the sensitive data, obtained from the country's defence industry and the naval forces, to Israel, Bulent Orakoglu, a columnist for the Turkish daily newspaper, Yeni Safak, has alleged.
The columnist recalled that a total of five people had been detained as part of an investigation into bribery and the theft of sensitive data about tenders and information regarding the Turkish-made drones. One of them, named Emre Alp Durmaz, was allegedly linked to Israeli defence companies Israel Aerospace Industry (IAI) and Israeli Military Industries Systems (IMI) through his relations.
Nicosia view. This part of the city is the territory of the partially recognized state of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2021
Egypt Believes that Turkish Drones in Northern Cyprus Deepen Regional Instability, Report Says
26 August, 03:14 GMT
The IAI reportedly even worked with Ankara to sell a medium-altitude UAV called "Heron". In addition, Mehmet Durmaz, the father of the detained, was involved in modernising M60 tanks for Turkey, the columnist claimed in Yeni Safak.
Orakoglu admits that there is no solid evidence confirming that the data was sold to Israel, but he stressed that such concerns are natural. He insists that Turkey's defence industry could have been targeted for corporate espionage because of its recent success in certain fields, such as drone construction. Ankara has not levelled any public accusations against either Tel Aviv or any of the Israeli companies allegedly related to the case.
226001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:54 GMTProtesting Indian Farmers’ Leader Urges US President to Raise Their Concerns While Meeting PM Modi
17:47 GMTUnited Airlines Fined $1.9M by US Transportation Dept. for Breaking Rules on Long Tarmac Delays
17:38 GMTNetizens Left in Stitches After Canadian PM Trudeau Fails to Pronounce LGBTQ2+
17:24 GMTAhead of QUAD Meeting, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi, Says He's 'Scared of China'
17:01 GMTThousands of Healthcare Activists Hold Nationwide Protest in India Demanding Better Pay, Facilities
16:55 GMT'Lying Diplomacy': China Hits Out at India, Japan as Quad Members Accused It of Economic Coercion
16:52 GMTUS Treasury Greenlights Certain Transactions With Taliban
16:48 GMTWeak, Boring and Out-of-Touch: Labour Leader Panned by Voters on Eve of Conference
16:36 GMTMessi to Miss Montpellier Game, But May Feature in PSG's Blockbuster Clash Against Man City
16:29 GMTIsraeli Spy Cell Might Have Stolen Sensitive Defence Industry Data From Ankara, Turkish Media Claims
16:24 GMTNovatek Says Has Nothing to Do With Gyetvay Trial in US But Will Support Its Top Manager
16:18 GMTBitcoin, Ethereum Fall as China Declares All Cryptocurrency-Related Transactions Illegal
16:17 GMTSoon, Football Fans in Britain Might Say 'Cheers' in Stadiums
16:14 GMTUS Reaches Deal With Huawei CFO Meng to Resolve Charges
16:05 GMTGermany Holding Last Election Rallies Before Voting
15:57 GMTFinal Debates See German Chancellor Candidates Clash on Foreign Policy, Nord Stream 2, Green Habits
15:45 GMTTrump Attorneys Claim Twitter Service Agreement Does Not Apply to Him in Capacity of POTUS
15:41 GMTEU Ready to Use Bloc's Resources to Protect Polish Border With Belarus at Warsaw's Request
15:37 GMTWoman Accuses CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo of Sexual Harassment
15:25 GMTPolice Complaint Filed Against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for Depicting Actor Drinking in Courtroom Act