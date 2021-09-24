Registration was successful!
"In the last few months we haven't seen a yota of positive action by the US administration. However, the Islamic Republic of Iran will return to the table of negotiations. We are reviewing Vienna negotiation files and very soon Iran's negotiotions with 4+1 countries will recommence," Amir-Abdollahian said.
Iran's Foreign Minister Says Tehran Will Return to JCPOA Negotiations Soon

14:05 GMT 24.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENAREA picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility
A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ATTA KENARE
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Iran will very soon return to negotiations on a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters.
"In the last few months we haven't seen a yota of positive action by the US administration. However, the Islamic Republic of Iran will return to the table of negotiations. We are reviewing Vienna negotiation files and very soon Iran's negotiotions with 4+1 countries will recommence," Amir-Abdollahian said.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz issues a statement at the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, July 27, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
Gantz: Israel Could Accept Return to JCPOA if US Has ‘Plan B’ for Iran’s Nuclear Program
17 September, 23:37 GMT
The sixth round of negotiations to restore the JCPOA and lift US sanctions ended on 20 June in Vienna. The work to restore the deal was completed by almost 90%, Russia's envoy in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, previously said. Tehran, in turn, maintains that the new government under President-elect Ibrahim Raisi is ready to get back to the negotiating table and continue the talks.
The Trump administration unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018 amid heavy lobbying pressure by Israel. Iran provided the agreement's remaining signatories a one-year window to find a way to keep the deal in place by establishing a mechanism to evade severe US banking, energy, and other sanctions. When this failed to occur, Tehran began to increase its uranium enrichment and stockpiling beyond the limits outlined in the JCPOA, while emphasising that its nuclear programme is and will continue to be strictly peaceful in nature.
