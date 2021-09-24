Registration was successful!
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

Iran Nuclear Negotiations In Peril; Civil Asset Forfeiture Racket; Public Spaces & Cities
Iran Nuclear Negotiations In Peril; Civil Asset Forfeiture Racket; Public Spaces & Cities
FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people 65 and over. Will we see a return to normalcy within a year? 24.09.2021
Iran Nuclear Negotiations In Peril; Civil Asset Forfeiture Racket; Public Spaces & Cities
FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people 65 and over. Will we see a return to normalcy within a year?
Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to talk about the obstacles for the US and Iran entering into negotiations to revive the nuclear deal, President Biden hinting at the possibility of restarting talks, how the U.S. is putting the onus of responsibility on Iran despite the fact that Iran followed the letter of the deal even after the U.S. balked, how Iran’s new president could negotiate with the U.S., and what impact the withdrawal from Afghanistan could have in the relations between the two countries.Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik and host of News Views with Garland Nixon on WPFW, talks to us about civil asset forfeiture and how this enables law enforcement to basically steal property from citizens in this country to the tune of $68.8 billion since the year 2000. We also talk about how, in many cases, these seizures are not related to any criminal activity, and how they have also become a roundabout way to fund law enforcement departments, which in turn encourages the continuation of these practices.Afeni, member of Freedom Fighters DC and abolitionist in training, and Jamal Muhammad, host of the Luv Lounge radio show and the Old School Lunch Bag Mix on Square 1 radio, talk to us about the nonstop coverage of the tragic death of Gabby Petito, why it has garnered national attention, and how black and brown victims in similar cases do not receive the same coverage. We also talk about the importance of protecting public spaces in cities, and how gentrification can imperil spaces for civic connection between its citizens.Dr. Gene Olinger, professor at Boston University, principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc., and a recipient of the NIH Director Award, talks to us about the deliberations between agencies and the public regarding vaccines and booster shots, how the messaging and policies have not been entirely clear, the decision to authorize shots for people 65 and over, and predictions that the pandemic could be over by next year.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
middle east, iran, media, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa), distribution, vaccines, political misfits, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19

Iran Nuclear Negotiations In Peril; Civil Asset Forfeiture Racket; Public Spaces & Cities

08:45 GMT 24.09.2021
Iran Nuclear Negotiations In Peril; Civil Asset Forfeiture Racket; Public Spaces & Cities
Michelle Witte
Michelle Witte
Bob Schlehuber
Bob Schlehuber
FDA authorizes vaccine boosters for people 65 and over. Will we see a return to normalcy within a year?
Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to talk about the obstacles for the US and Iran entering into negotiations to revive the nuclear deal, President Biden hinting at the possibility of restarting talks, how the U.S. is putting the onus of responsibility on Iran despite the fact that Iran followed the letter of the deal even after the U.S. balked, how Iran’s new president could negotiate with the U.S., and what impact the withdrawal from Afghanistan could have in the relations between the two countries.
Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik and host of News Views with Garland Nixon on WPFW, talks to us about civil asset forfeiture and how this enables law enforcement to basically steal property from citizens in this country to the tune of $68.8 billion since the year 2000. We also talk about how, in many cases, these seizures are not related to any criminal activity, and how they have also become a roundabout way to fund law enforcement departments, which in turn encourages the continuation of these practices.
Afeni, member of Freedom Fighters DC and abolitionist in training, and Jamal Muhammad, host of the Luv Lounge radio show and the Old School Lunch Bag Mix on Square 1 radio, talk to us about the nonstop coverage of the tragic death of Gabby Petito, why it has garnered national attention, and how black and brown victims in similar cases do not receive the same coverage. We also talk about the importance of protecting public spaces in cities, and how gentrification can imperil spaces for civic connection between its citizens.
Dr. Gene Olinger, professor at Boston University, principal science advisor for MRI Global Inc., and a recipient of the NIH Director Award, talks to us about the deliberations between agencies and the public regarding vaccines and booster shots, how the messaging and policies have not been entirely clear, the decision to authorize shots for people 65 and over, and predictions that the pandemic could be over by next year.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
