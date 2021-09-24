India's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death

The death of India's prominent seer, Narendra Giri, will now be probed by the country's top investigative agency - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Narendra, who was the head of a top religious body, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead in his room at his residence under "suspicious" circumstances on 20 September.The demise of the influential seer, who was linked with many top politicians in the country, was met with condolences by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various key politicians from Uttar Pradesh.An initial investigation led to the discovery of a suicide note, accusing the seer's disciple Anand Giri, and two others, of planning to use a "morphed picture" of the monk with a woman to discredit Narendra. Anand was arrested hours after the body of the seer was found and charged with abetting suicide. However, the disciple has alleged that the monk's death is not a case of suicide. He claimed that Narendra Giri was murdered and a huge amount of money was involved in an extortion racket that Narendra objected to. On Friday, the CBI notified that it is taking over the investigation of the case and a special task force has been set up to probe it.
Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Baghambari Mutt, the residence of saints, in the city of Allahabad in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Many monks have raised suspicions about the nature of his death and questioned the veracity of a 13-page suicide note that was also discovered in the room near his body.
