Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/indias-top-investigative-agency-to-probe-influential-monks-mysterious-death-1089360226.html
India's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death
India's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death
Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Baghambari Mutt, the residence of saints, in the city of Allahabad in the Indian state of Uttar... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T11:14+0000
2021-09-24T11:14+0000
india
uttar pradesh
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089365927_0:0:1224:690_1920x0_80_0_0_c8d05dd8d2125428e8a2ea5c6efb1ada.jpg
The death of India's prominent seer, Narendra Giri, will now be probed by the country's top investigative agency - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Narendra, who was the head of a top religious body, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead in his room at his residence under "suspicious" circumstances on 20 September.The demise of the influential seer, who was linked with many top politicians in the country, was met with condolences by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various key politicians from Uttar Pradesh.An initial investigation led to the discovery of a suicide note, accusing the seer's disciple Anand Giri, and two others, of planning to use a "morphed picture" of the monk with a woman to discredit Narendra. Anand was arrested hours after the body of the seer was found and charged with abetting suicide. However, the disciple has alleged that the monk's death is not a case of suicide. He claimed that Narendra Giri was murdered and a huge amount of money was involved in an extortion racket that Narendra objected to. On Friday, the CBI notified that it is taking over the investigation of the case and a special task force has been set up to probe it.
india
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
Priya Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/01/1081944855_0:29:2048:2077_100x100_80_0_0_fcca548f1670eac15afebf8b8e336044.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089365927_172:0:1224:789_1920x0_80_0_0_a39ba921dfeca3d6d79c902f5e8c9a22.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, uttar pradesh, india

India's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death

11:14 GMT 24.09.2021
© YouTube/ Zee News Mahant Narendra Giri
Mahant Narendra Giri - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© YouTube/ Zee News
Subscribe
Priya Yadav - Sputnik International
Priya Yadav
All materials
Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in Baghambari Mutt, the residence of saints, in the city of Allahabad in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Many monks have raised suspicions about the nature of his death and questioned the veracity of a 13-page suicide note that was also discovered in the room near his body.
The death of India's prominent seer, Narendra Giri, will now be probed by the country's top investigative agency - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Narendra, who was the head of a top religious body, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead in his room at his residence under "suspicious" circumstances on 20 September.
The demise of the influential seer, who was linked with many top politicians in the country, was met with condolences by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various key politicians from Uttar Pradesh.
An initial investigation led to the discovery of a suicide note, accusing the seer's disciple Anand Giri, and two others, of planning to use a "morphed picture" of the monk with a woman to discredit Narendra.
Anand was arrested hours after the body of the seer was found and charged with abetting suicide.
However, the disciple has alleged that the monk's death is not a case of suicide. He claimed that Narendra Giri was murdered and a huge amount of money was involved in an extortion racket that Narendra objected to.
On Friday, the CBI notified that it is taking over the investigation of the case and a special task force has been set up to probe it.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:40 GMTCongress is a Sinking Ship, Says BJP-Allied Nishad Party Chief in Poll-Bound India's Uttar Pradesh
11:33 GMTFinal Countdown: Who's Leading in Polls Ahead of German Federal Elections?
11:27 GMTMexican Authorities Block Haitian Migrants From Crossing Into US, Seal Off Makeshift Camp
11:26 GMTErdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria
11:14 GMTIndia's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death
11:13 GMTSabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park
11:11 GMTUK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghan Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones… Again
11:06 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Responds to Seoul's Proposal to Officially End the Korean War
11:01 GMT'Actors Started Taking Liberties With Me': Actress Mallika Sherawat Recalls Facing Casting Couch
10:58 GMTMerkel Ignored Biden When He Wanted to Make Her His First Call as POTUS, Report Says
10:28 GMTTaliban to Submit Complaints to UN Over US Shooting at Kabul Airport
10:27 GMTEchoes of Tony Blair’s Fuel Crisis in 2000 as UK Petrol Stations Run Out Due to Trucker Shortage
10:18 GMTAUKUS Creation Resulted in Loss of Trust in Biden Administration, Merkel's Ex-Adviser Says
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on La Palma Island
10:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin
10:02 GMTUK Government Downplays Fuel Shortage Threats After Gas Station Closures
10:01 GMTKremlin on Taliban Invitation to Moscow: We Have to Further Monitor Their Activities
09:39 GMTCIA Recalls Top Officer From Austria Following Failure to Respond to Incidents of 'Havana Syndrome'
09:07 GMTMemes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz
09:04 GMT'I've Got My Cowboy Hat': 50 Cent Ponders Moving to Texas Over Biden's Tax Hike