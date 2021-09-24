Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/hunter-biden-asked-for-2-mln-from-democratic-donors-to-help-unfreeze-libyan-assets-report-1089357009.html
Hunter Biden Asked for $2 Mln From Democratic Donors to Help Unfreeze Libyan Assets: Report
Hunter Biden Asked for $2 Mln From Democratic Donors to Help Unfreeze Libyan Assets: Report
24.09.2021
barack obama
joe biden
hunter biden
us
libya
assets
emails
Between 2015 and 2016, Hunter Biden asked for a $2 million annual retainer plus "success fees" to help two Democratic donors unfreeze Libyan assets during the Obama administration, according to new emails obtained by Business Insider. The White House has not yet commented on the matter.The news outlet reported that the first email, which dates back to 28 January 2015, was sent by donor Sam Jauhari to another donor, Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani. The document underscores Hunter Biden's role as chairman of the UN World Food Programme, and his relationship with then-Secretary of State John Kerry and his then-vice president father.At the same time, Jauhari made it clear in the email he was concerned that Joe Biden's son might pose problems in their efforts to unfreeze Libyan assets.The second email dated 26 February 2016 purportedly focuses on Hunter Biden's role in a Libyan project mentioned by John Sandweg, a lawyer who served as Obama's acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency at the time."I spoke with HB [Hunter Biden]'s team yesterday. They are interested in the project, but emphasised that for them to get involved, the team (lobbyists, lawyers, and PR) would need to be a small group of folks they have a tight relationship with. They do not want a large group involved and they only want people with whom they have a close relationship with due to the sensitivities surrounding their involvement", Sandweg reportedly wrote.'Laptop From Hell' Scandal Business Insider underlined that the emails were "not connected" to those found on a laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden that he ostensibly took to an IT store in 2019 to get repaired, but never returned to collect.The laptop, which was eventually dubbed the "laptop from hell" by the media, contained numerous photos apparently taken by the younger Biden himself, as well as a trove of documents, which questioned claims by Joe Biden that he never used his former office of vice president to help his son in his foreign business dealings.The documents, uncovered by the NY Post, suggested that the younger Biden arranged a meeting between one of the members of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, probed for corruption in the past, and his father, who served as the US vice president at the time.The laptop's hard drive also purportedly contained information about murky business dealings between Hunter Biden and Chinese companies, including firms potentially affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. Joe Biden has repeatedly denied all the allegations of misconduct either by him or his son.
https://sputniknews.com/20210119/natural-instinct-bidens-brother-reveals-how-joe-took-hunter-off-guilt-train-amid-laptopgate-1081809425.html
us
libya
05:56 GMT 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez MonsivaisIn this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020
In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father's, Vice President Joe Biden's, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine's fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden's son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine's president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
The newly revealed emails are reportedly unrelated to those on Hunter Biden's purported laptop found at a repair shop in Delaware in 2019 and which indicated that Joe Biden was apparently engaged in his son's business dealings overseas during his tenure as US vice president.
Between 2015 and 2016, Hunter Biden asked for a $2 million annual retainer plus "success fees" to help two Democratic donors unfreeze Libyan assets during the Obama administration, according to new emails obtained by Business Insider. The White House has not yet commented on the matter.
The news outlet reported that the first email, which dates back to 28 January 2015, was sent by donor Sam Jauhari to another donor, Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani. The document underscores Hunter Biden's role as chairman of the UN World Food Programme, and his relationship with then-Secretary of State John Kerry and his then-vice president father.

"Since he [Hunter Biden] travels with dad he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia where M.Q. [Muammar Qaddafi] and LIA [Libya Investment Authority] had money frozen", the email reportedly said.

At the same time, Jauhari made it clear in the email he was concerned that Joe Biden's son might pose problems in their efforts to unfreeze Libyan assets.

"His negatives are that he is [an] alcoholic, drug addict - kicked [out] of US Army for cocaine, chasing low class hookers, constantly needs money-liquidity problems and many more headaches", Jauhari argued.

The second email dated 26 February 2016 purportedly focuses on Hunter Biden's role in a Libyan project mentioned by John Sandweg, a lawyer who served as Obama's acting director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency at the time.
"I spoke with HB [Hunter Biden]'s team yesterday. They are interested in the project, but emphasised that for them to get involved, the team (lobbyists, lawyers, and PR) would need to be a small group of folks they have a tight relationship with. They do not want a large group involved and they only want people with whom they have a close relationship with due to the sensitivities surrounding their involvement", Sandweg reportedly wrote.

'Laptop From Hell' Scandal

Business Insider underlined that the emails were "not connected" to those found on a laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden that he ostensibly took to an IT store in 2019 to get repaired, but never returned to collect.
The laptop, which was eventually dubbed the "laptop from hell" by the media, contained numerous photos apparently taken by the younger Biden himself, as well as a trove of documents, which questioned claims by Joe Biden that he never used his former office of vice president to help his son in his foreign business dealings.
(From L) Husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Hunter Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden salute the crowd after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winners of the presidential election. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2021
'Natural Instinct': Biden's Brother Reveals How Joe Took Hunter Off 'Guilt Train' Amid 'Laptopgate'
19 January, 05:59 GMT
The documents, uncovered by the NY Post, suggested that the younger Biden arranged a meeting between one of the members of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, probed for corruption in the past, and his father, who served as the US vice president at the time.
The laptop's hard drive also purportedly contained information about murky business dealings between Hunter Biden and Chinese companies, including firms potentially affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party. Joe Biden has repeatedly denied all the allegations of misconduct either by him or his son.
Mike Literous
24 September, 09:21 GMT
