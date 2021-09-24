Registration was successful!
International

'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Carted From Golf Tournament After Collapsing During Event
'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Carted From Golf Tournament After Collapsing During Event
The Surrey-born actor had just celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday. The sudden collapse occurred as the British performer had been participating in the
harry potter
actor
medical issues
Famed 'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton was whisked away on a cart earlier Thursday after collapsing during the Celebrity Ryder Cup at Wisconsin's Whistling Straits Golf Course.Reports indicate that Felton had collapsed shortly after his team walked off the green at the conclusion of their match against the US team, which consisted of Super Bowl champion A.J. Hawk, speed skater Dan Jansen and actor Rob Riggle. The medical incident reportedly came just as the group had finished posing for photos.Photos taken at the scene subsequently showed Felton on a stretcher being carted off by emergency personnel. Ryder Cup organizers described the collapse as a "medical incident," noting that Felton was taken off the grounds to receive treatment at a local area hospital. Felton's condition is currently unknown.
'Harry Potter' Actor Tom Felton Carted From Golf Tournament After Collapsing During Event

03:56 GMT 24.09.2021
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 23, 2021 Actor Tom Felton receives medical attention during a practice round
Gaby Arancibia
The Surrey-born actor had just celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday. The sudden collapse occurred as the British performer had been participating in the Celebrity Ryder Cup, an 11-hole tournament.
Famed 'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton was whisked away on a cart earlier Thursday after collapsing during the Celebrity Ryder Cup at Wisconsin's Whistling Straits Golf Course.
Reports indicate that Felton had collapsed shortly after his team walked off the green at the conclusion of their match against the US team, which consisted of Super Bowl champion A.J. Hawk, speed skater Dan Jansen and actor Rob Riggle. The medical incident reportedly came just as the group had finished posing for photos.
Photos taken at the scene subsequently showed Felton on a stretcher being carted off by emergency personnel.
Ryder Cup organizers described the collapse as a "medical incident," noting that Felton was taken off the grounds to receive treatment at a local area hospital.
Felton's condition is currently unknown.
