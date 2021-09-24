Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin
Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin
Thunberg's school strike inspired a series of protests against climate change around the globe, called Fridays for Future. In December 2020, she was named Time... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
news, world, environmental activism, greenpeace, greta thunberg

Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

10:03 GMT 24.09.2021
CC BY 4.0 / Anders Hellberg / Greta ThunbergGreta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
CC BY 4.0 / Anders Hellberg / Greta Thunberg
Thunberg's school strike inspired a series of protests against climate change around the globe, called Fridays for Future. In December 2020, she was named Time magazine's Person of the Year.
Sputnik is live from Berlin, Germany, as environmental activist Greta Thunberg is participating in a Fridays for Future youth march to call on the authorities to take political action on climate change.
To date, more than 400 events have been planned across Germany, with the Swedish activist expected to speak outside the parliament, the Bundestag.
The Fridays for Future movement is known for launching school strikes around the globe more than two years ago arguing that time was running out to stop irreversible damage from global warning.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
