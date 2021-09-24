Sputnik comes live from Munich, where CDU candidate Armin Laschet is holding the last campaign rally before the federal elections. He is joined by outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel - who decided not to run for office this year - and by CSU leader and Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder.Meanwhile, Green Party chancellor candidate, Annalena Baerbock, and chairman of the Green party, Robert Habeck, are holding their last campaign rally in Dusseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
News
Germany Holding Last Election Rallies Before Voting
According to the polls, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU) are battling it out for the leading position, and the Green Party is coming third. German nationalist party, Alternative fur Deutschland is vying for fourth place with the classical-liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP).
Sputnik comes live from Munich, where CDU candidate Armin Laschet is holding the last campaign rally before the federal elections. He is joined by outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel - who decided not to run for office this year - and by CSU leader and Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder.
Meanwhile, Green Party chancellor candidate, Annalena Baerbock, and chairman of the Green party, Robert Habeck, are holding their last campaign rally in Dusseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia.