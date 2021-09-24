Registration was successful!
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

Fight for Heavyweight Championship Title: Usyk vs Joshua Weigh-In
Fight for Heavyweight Championship Title: Usyk vs Joshua Weigh-In
The UK's Anthony Joshua will put his IBF, WBA, and WBO belts on the line against Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk, who is 18-0 in his professional career... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from London, UK, as British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk weigh in before their 26 September bout to claim the heavyweight championship. The two will face each other before some 60,000 viewers, who are expected to gather at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
news, world, boxing, sports

Fight for Heavyweight Championship Title: Usyk vs Joshua Weigh-In

12:32 GMT 24.09.2021
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk press conference
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk press conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© Sputnik / Chris Summers
The UK's Anthony Joshua will put his IBF, WBA, and WBO belts on the line against Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk, who is 18-0 in his professional career, on 26 September.
Sputnik is live from London, UK, as British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk weigh in before their 26 September bout to claim the heavyweight championship.

The two will face each other before some 60,000 viewers, who are expected to gather at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
