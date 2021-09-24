Sputnik is live from London, UK, as British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk weigh in before their 26 September bout to claim the heavyweight championship. The two will face each other before some 60,000 viewers, who are expected to gather at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Fight for Heavyweight Championship Title: Usyk vs Joshua Weigh-In
The UK's Anthony Joshua will put his IBF, WBA, and WBO belts on the line against Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk, who is 18-0 in his professional career, on 26 September.
Sputnik is live from London, UK, as British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Ukrainian fighter Oleksandr Usyk weigh in before their 26 September bout to claim the heavyweight championship.
The two will face each other before some 60,000 viewers, who are expected to gather at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.