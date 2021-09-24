Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Huawei CFO Meng Reportedly Will Fly Back to China Friday Night

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/ex-nazi-oberlanders-evasion-of-justice-an-indictment-of-canadas-legal-system---activist-1089385780.html
Ex-Nazi Oberlander’s Evasion of Justice an Indictment of Canada’s Legal System - Activist
Ex-Nazi Oberlander’s Evasion of Justice an Indictment of Canada’s Legal System - Activist
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The fact former Nazi death squad member Helmut Oberlander was able to evade justice for his crimes for decades while living freely in... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T22:25+0000
2021-09-24T22:25+0000
canada
nazi
death squad
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102268/44/1022684462_0:128:2448:1505_1920x0_80_0_0_8ec60259a2c30487ee5ed2cc7b9adc73.jpg
Reports of Oberlander's death at the age of 97 emerged earlier in the week, bringing to an end a drawn-out process of Canada trying and failing to deport him to Russia.Oberlander, a Ukrainian-born ethnic German, was conscripted into the Schutzstaffel (SS) at the age of 17 where he worked as an interpreter in death squad Einsatzkommando, responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of Jewish and Soviet civilians.Wilayto went on to say that Oberlander's impunity may have more far-reaching consequences than the legal minutiae of Canada's bureaucracy.Wilayto, whose Odessa Solidarity Campaign honors the victims of the 46 people killed by a right-wing mob in Odessa on May 2, 2014, went on to say that Oberlander's case may embolden such groups to act on their instincts."Meanwhile, in Ukraine, neo-Nazi organizations that trace their political lineage to fascist militias that cooperated with the invading Nazi army now openly march in the streets by the hundreds," Wilayto said. "Oberlander’s successful evasion of justice must be a great encouragement to these aspiring mass murderers, and it should be a lesson to the rest of us to never let a similar injustice happen again."He also dispelled the argument that Oberlander is not directly involved in mass murder during World War II since he worked as an interpreter with the Nazi death squad.Oberlander has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Canadian government since 1995, when the latter began trying to strip him of his citizenship, citing his failure to disclose his links to death squads. After a lengthy legal battle, Oberlander was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth and final time in 2017 and Canada’s Supreme Court issued a ruling last December that blocked any possibility for Oberlander to appeal this decision.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102268/44/1022684462_136:0:2312:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_544e2a39b48a36de9a51e255ed0bf0a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, nazi, death squad

Ex-Nazi Oberlander’s Evasion of Justice an Indictment of Canada’s Legal System - Activist

22:25 GMT 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Brennan LinsleyA gavel
A gavel - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The fact former Nazi death squad member Helmut Oberlander was able to evade justice for his crimes for decades while living freely in Canada is an indictment of the country’s legal system, coordinator of the US-based Odessa Solidarity Campaign Phil Wilayto told Sputnik.
Reports of Oberlander's death at the age of 97 emerged earlier in the week, bringing to an end a drawn-out process of Canada trying and failing to deport him to Russia.
"The fact that Oberlander was able to live out his life in freedom and die in the arms of his family is an indictment of the entire Canadian justice system," Wilayto said.
Oberlander, a Ukrainian-born ethnic German, was conscripted into the Schutzstaffel (SS) at the age of 17 where he worked as an interpreter in death squad Einsatzkommando, responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of Jewish and Soviet civilians.
Wilayto went on to say that Oberlander's impunity may have more far-reaching consequences than the legal minutiae of Canada's bureaucracy.
"Mass murderers who get away with mass murder only encourage more mass murders. That’s the lesson to be drawn from the case of Helmut Oberlander," he said.
Wilayto, whose Odessa Solidarity Campaign honors the victims of the 46 people killed by a right-wing mob in Odessa on May 2, 2014, went on to say that Oberlander's case may embolden such groups to act on their instincts.
"Meanwhile, in Ukraine, neo-Nazi organizations that trace their political lineage to fascist militias that cooperated with the invading Nazi army now openly march in the streets by the hundreds," Wilayto said. "Oberlander’s successful evasion of justice must be a great encouragement to these aspiring mass murderers, and it should be a lesson to the rest of us to never let a similar injustice happen again."
He also dispelled the argument that Oberlander is not directly involved in mass murder during World War II since he worked as an interpreter with the Nazi death squad.
"During World War II, he worked as an interpreter for a Nazi death squad responsible for massacring Jews and other 'enemies of the state.' Whether he interpreted, worked as a driver or cook or actually pulled the trigger, he was still a murderer," the activist said.
Oberlander has been embroiled in a legal battle with the Canadian government since 1995, when the latter began trying to strip him of his citizenship, citing his failure to disclose his links to death squads. After a lengthy legal battle, Oberlander was stripped of his citizenship for the fourth and final time in 2017 and Canada’s Supreme Court issued a ruling last December that blocked any possibility for Oberlander to appeal this decision.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:30 GMTUS Stocks Eke Out Steady Finish to Volatile Week After Federal Reserve Stimulus Taper Plan
22:25 GMTEx-Nazi Oberlander’s Evasion of Justice an Indictment of Canada’s Legal System - Activist
22:17 GMTSuspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive
22:15 GMTN. Cyprus to Convey at UN Talks Its Desire for Sovereign Equality - President
21:51 GMTUS Still Going After Terrorists Responsible for Kabul Airport Attack - Pentagon
21:45 GMTPentagon on Milley Proposal: US-Russia Military Contacts Limited to Syria Deconfliction
21:22 GMTPrince Andrew Acknowledges Serving of Sex Assault Accuser's Lawsuit in US
21:21 GMTCanadian Judge Signs Discharge Order Releasing Meng Wanzhou From Custody
21:16 GMTPuigdemont to Return to Sardinia for Court Hearing on October 4 - Attorney
20:47 GMTVIDEO: Huge Shockwave Explodes From La Palma Volcano
20:37 GMTBiden Will Not Invoke Executive Privilege Rule Regarding Trump Activities - White House
20:27 GMT'Horrendous!': MTG, Democrats Get in Shouting Match on Capitol Steps After Abortion Vote
20:15 GMTCIA Tip-Off Helped India Confiscate Smuggled Afghan Heroin Worth $24 Bln, Says BJP Parliamentarian
20:05 GMTUS House Passes Bill Ensuring Abortion Access
19:49 GMTIndia 'Central' to France's Indo-Pacific Vision, But Unlikely to Get Nuclear Technology, Says Expert
18:59 GMTManchester United’s Glut of Attackers Giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘Headaches’
18:50 GMT‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview
18:10 GMTHuawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Conspiracy Charges After Reaching Deal With US
18:04 GMTOne Hundred and Counting: China Rolls Out Evidence of US Attempts at Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs
17:56 GMTCan He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills