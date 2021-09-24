https://sputniknews.com/20210924/drink-buddies-vampire-bats-share-their-blood-meals-with-friends-during-nocturnal-hunts-1089357617.html

Drink Buddies? Vampire Bats Share Their 'Blood Meals' With 'Friends' During Nocturnal Hunts

Vampire bats are unique creatures as they are the only mammals with a blood-only diet. Unlike other bat species, they can run exceptionally well.

science

hunting

animal kingdom

vampire bats

A new study by the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama has revealed some quirky details about the social life of bloodthirsty vampire bats. The scientists found that these bats often have "friendly relationships" with each other while foraging for prey. Previous studies had revealed that these bats have a long-term relationship, and they groom, share "blood meals", and hang out together at the roost. However, it was unclear whether they interact outside the roost during their hunting rendezvous.The scientists, Gerald Carter, assistant professor of evolution, ecology, and organismal biology at The Ohio State University, and his former colleague Simon Ripperger attached small devices to 50 bats to track their foraging patterns in Panama. The pair chose female bats as they have stronger social relationships as compared to their male counterparts. Interestingly, out of these 50 bats, 23 were held captive for about two years during related research. Surprisingly, when these captive bats were released back into the wild, they often joined "friends" during foraging, and it is possible they were hunting together.Carter suspected that these bats generally hunt alone. Still, whenever they meet a "friendly" bat on any potential prey, they suck their blood together without fighting or flying off to find another target.The researchers also speculate that these bats may be exchanging information about the prey like location or access to the wound for blood. Vampire bats are found in the warmers regions of Latin America, and they live in colonies ranging from tens to thousands of individuals. The researchers reported their findings in PLOS Biology published on Thursday.

