Cumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on La Palma Island

Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano is expected to erupt again following nearly a week of continuous eruptions . King of Spain Felipe VI and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived on the Canary Island on 23 September to inspect how the evacuees are being hosted.On 19 September, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on La Palma. The eruption has destroyed 320 buildings and 154 hectares of land. According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the volcanic eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
