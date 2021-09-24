Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Huawei CFO Meng Reportedly Will Fly Back to China Friday Night

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/canadian-judge-signs-discharge-order-releasing-meng-wanzhou-from-custody-1089385238.html
Canadian Judge Signs Discharge Order Releasing Meng Wanzhou From Custody
Canadian Judge Signs Discharge Order Releasing Meng Wanzhou From Custody
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has been detained in Canada since December 1, 2018, when she was arrested for potential extradition to the United... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T21:21+0000
2021-09-24T22:05+0000
canada
huawei
meng wanzhou
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082248613_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_7ea54d10b4263cb703fd8b2c846dd2e9.jpg
After vacating her bail conditions and signing an order of discharge, British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Justice Heather Holmes has allowed Meng to walk free, ending a debacle that has lasted more than two-and-a-half years.Meng's freedom from house arrest comes after reaching a deferred prosecution deal with the US Department of Justice. She appeared virtually in a New York courtroom from her mansion in Vancouver, Canada, earlier in the day and pleaded non guilty."Under the terms of the DPA, Meng has agreed to the accuracy of a four-page statement of facts that details the knowingly false statements she made to Financial Institution 1," the DOJ said on Friday, referring to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC). "Meng also has agreed not to commit other federal, state or local crimes. If Meng breaches the agreement, she will be subject to prosecution of all the charges against her in the third superseding indictment filed in this case. The government also agreed to withdraw its request to the Ministry of Justice of Canada that Meng be extradited to the United States," it adds.The three-year affair began when she was detained by Canadian police on December 1, 2018, during a layover at Vancouver International Airport while traveling from Hong Kong to Mexico. An arrest warrant had been issued four months earlier by the US District Court for the District of Eastern District of New York which accused her of circumventing US sanctions on Iran years earlier by clearing money she claimed was for Huawei, but that was actually for the Iranian tech company Skycom.She was released on December 11, 2018, on $10 million bail and under electronic surveillance, although she was only formally charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, and wire fraud on January 28, 2019. Her extradition case did not begin until January 2020, and the following month, new charges of theft of trade secrets were also brought by the US DOJ.
Good news 🥳🥳 US should now compensate for absolutely all damaged Huawei and China's have been suffering from the US/ Corporate Profit"s acts of piracy, It is about time for accountabilit! Enough of the US freedom of piracy and international terrorism around the globe!
2
This is a lesson for important people to avoid transit through the five eyes puppet countries!
1
3
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082248613_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_781c9444293c5ea80c995226189a944f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, huawei, meng wanzhou

Canadian Judge Signs Discharge Order Releasing Meng Wanzhou From Custody

21:21 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 22:05 GMT 24.09.2021)
© REUTERS / JENNIFER GAUTHIERHuawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 7, 2020.
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 7, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / JENNIFER GAUTHIER
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou has been detained in Canada since December 1, 2018, when she was arrested for potential extradition to the United States. The charges have been widely interpreted as part of the US' wider persecution of the Shenzhen-based tech giant, which her father founded.
After vacating her bail conditions and signing an order of discharge, British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Justice Heather Holmes has allowed Meng to walk free, ending a debacle that has lasted more than two-and-a-half years.
"My life has been turned upside down, it was a disruptive time for me," Meng said after being discharged. "Every cloud has a silver lining ... I will never forget all the good wishes I received from people around the world."
Meng's freedom from house arrest comes after reaching a deferred prosecution deal with the US Department of Justice. She appeared virtually in a New York courtroom from her mansion in Vancouver, Canada, earlier in the day and pleaded non guilty.
"Under the terms of the DPA, Meng has agreed to the accuracy of a four-page statement of facts that details the knowingly false statements she made to Financial Institution 1," the DOJ said on Friday, referring to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC).
"Meng also has agreed not to commit other federal, state or local crimes. If Meng breaches the agreement, she will be subject to prosecution of all the charges against her in the third superseding indictment filed in this case. The government also agreed to withdraw its request to the Ministry of Justice of Canada that Meng be extradited to the United States," it adds.
The three-year affair began when she was detained by Canadian police on December 1, 2018, during a layover at Vancouver International Airport while traveling from Hong Kong to Mexico. An arrest warrant had been issued four months earlier by the US District Court for the District of Eastern District of New York which accused her of circumventing US sanctions on Iran years earlier by clearing money she claimed was for Huawei, but that was actually for the Iranian tech company Skycom.
She was released on December 11, 2018, on $10 million bail and under electronic surveillance, although she was only formally charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, and wire fraud on January 28, 2019. Her extradition case did not begin until January 2020, and the following month, new charges of theft of trade secrets were also brought by the US DOJ.
2011100
Discuss
Popular comments
Good news 🥳🥳 US should now compensate for absolutely all damaged Huawei and China's have been suffering from the US/ Corporate Profit"s acts of piracy, It is about time for accountabilit! Enough of the US freedom of piracy and international terrorism around the globe!
Martian
25 September, 01:16 GMT2
000000
This is a lesson for important people to avoid transit through the five eyes puppet countries!
CCrookim
25 September, 01:17 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:25 GMTEx-Nazi Oberlander’s Evasion of Justice an Indictment of Canada’s Legal System - Activist
22:17 GMTSuspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive
22:15 GMTN. Cyprus to Convey at UN Talks Its Desire for Sovereign Equality - President
21:51 GMTUS Still Going After Terrorists Responsible for Kabul Airport Attack - Pentagon
21:45 GMTPentagon on Milley Proposal: US-Russia Military Contacts Limited to Syria Deconfliction
21:22 GMTPrince Andrew Acknowledges Serving of Sex Assault Accuser's Lawsuit in US
21:21 GMTCanadian Judge Signs Discharge Order Releasing Meng Wanzhou From Custody
21:16 GMTPuigdemont to Return to Sardinia for Court Hearing on October 4 - Attorney
20:47 GMTVIDEO: Huge Shockwave Explodes From La Palma Volcano
20:37 GMTBiden Will Not Invoke Executive Privilege Rule Regarding Trump Activities - White House
20:27 GMT'Horrendous!': MTG, Democrats Get in Shouting Match on Capitol Steps After Abortion Vote
20:15 GMTCIA Tip-Off Helped India Confiscate Smuggled Afghan Heroin Worth $24 Bln, Says BJP Parliamentarian
20:05 GMTUS House Passes Bill Ensuring Abortion Access
19:49 GMTIndia 'Central' to France's Indo-Pacific Vision, But Unlikely to Get Nuclear Technology, Says Expert
18:59 GMTManchester United’s Glut of Attackers Giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘Headaches’
18:50 GMT‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview
18:10 GMTHuawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Conspiracy Charges After Reaching Deal With US
18:04 GMTOne Hundred and Counting: China Rolls Out Evidence of US Attempts at Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs
17:56 GMTCan He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills
17:54 GMTProtesting Indian Farmers’ Leader Urges US President to Raise Their Concerns While Meeting PM Modi