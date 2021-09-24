Registration was successful!
Canada Agrees to End Deportation Hearings Against Deceased Ex-Nazi Oberlander
TORONTO (Sputnik) – Canada has agreed to end the deportation hearings against Helmut Oberlander following the former Nazi death squad member's passing, an...
On 22 September, Oberlander's legal counsel Ronald Poulton submitted an application to the IRB to end the proceedings, saying that the ex-SS interpreter's death renders the matter "moot." In his letter, Poulton noted that he has not received Oberlander's death certificate.
Canada Agrees to End Deportation Hearings Against Deceased Ex-Nazi Oberlander

06:55 GMT 24.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / German Federal Archives / Latvian SS Volunteer Legion The Latvian SS Volunteer Legion on parade celebrating the 25th anniversary of National Latvia Day. Scherl photo service, 2 Dec 43
The Latvian SS Volunteer Legion on parade celebrating the 25th anniversary of National Latvia Day. Scherl photo service, 2 Dec 43 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / German Federal Archives / Latvian SS Volunteer Legion
TORONTO (Sputnik) – Canada has agreed to end the deportation hearings against Helmut Oberlander following the former Nazi death squad member’s passing, an Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) spokesperson told Sputnik, citing the position of Public Safety Canada.
On 22 September, Oberlander’s legal counsel Ronald Poulton submitted an application to the IRB to end the proceedings, saying that the ex-SS interpreter’s death renders the matter "moot." In his letter, Poulton noted that he has not received Oberlander's death certificate.
"Further to Mr. Poulton’s correspondence … the Minister agrees that the admissibility hearing should be terminated upon receipt of the death certificate," Anna Pape said, citing the Public Safety Canada’s position.
Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik Moscow regrets that Oberlander evaded punishment.
