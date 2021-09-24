Registration was successful!
LIVE: Fourth Day of UN General Assembly's 76th Session

Biden Will Not Invoke Executive Privilege Rule Regarding Trump Activities - White House
"The President has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege [with respect to Trump]. We will respond promptly to these questions as they arise and certainly, as they come up from Congress," Psaki said during a press briefing.Psaki added that the Biden administration has been working closely with a number of congressional committees and other officials as they continue to investigate the circumstances of what happened on January 6.Executive privilege grants the US president or other officials from the executive branch the power to legally block requests to provide information from legislative or judicial branches.On August 25, the US House of Representatives panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot sent a letter to the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice and four other agencies, requesting records, including those pertaining to the role of Donald Trump in the riot.On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results. Trump has claimed the election results in several US states were invalid due to election and voter fraud and robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged 500 people for participating in the event.
Biden Will Not Invoke Executive Privilege Rule Regarding Trump Activities - White House

20:37 GMT 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEUS President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 9, 2021
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Delta variant and his administration's efforts to increase vaccinations, from the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, US, September 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is not going to resort to executive privilege with respect to former President Donald Trump’s activities and communications during the January 6 events and will provide all necessary information, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.
“The President has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege [with respect to Trump]. We will respond promptly to these questions as they arise and certainly, as they come up from Congress,” Psaki said during a press briefing.
Psaki added that the Biden administration has been working closely with a number of congressional committees and other officials as they continue to investigate the circumstances of what happened on January 6.
Executive privilege grants the US president or other officials from the executive branch the power to legally block requests to provide information from legislative or judicial branches.
Police release tear gas into a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during clashes at a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
US House Committee Chairman Issues Subpoenas to Meadows and Bannon Over Jan 6 Riot
Yesterday, 23:39 GMT
On August 25, the US House of Representatives panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot sent a letter to the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice and four other agencies, requesting records, including those pertaining to the role of Donald Trump in the riot.
On January 6, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results. Trump has claimed the election results in several US states were invalid due to election and voter fraud and robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged 500 people for participating in the event.
