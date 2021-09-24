Registration was successful!
Audit Mania
Audit Mania
Since losing the 2020 presidential election, former US President Donald Trump has demanded that officials conduct audits of the results over unsubstantiated voter fraud claims.
Former US President Donald Trump has done the unthinkable and called for an audit of the 2020 election results in Texas, a state he carried by a decent margin.Although Trump won Texas by a comfortable 6% margin, he recently sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urging the latter to undertake an audit over claims that voter irregularities and fraud were detected in "some" counties within the Lone Star State.“Texans know voting fraud occurred in some of their counties. Let's get to the bottom of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!”Trump continues to make baseless voter fraud claims despite confirmation from government agencies that investigators were unable to pinpoint any irregularities. Similar fruitless audit efforts have already taken place in Arizona and in Pennsylvania.
Audit Mania

02:56 GMT 24.09.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Since losing the 2020 presidential election, former US President Donald Trump has demanded that officials conduct audits of the results over unsubstantiated voter fraud claims. One of the more major audits was carried out in Arizona's Maricopa County.
Former US President Donald Trump has done the unthinkable and called for an audit of the 2020 election results in Texas, a state he carried by a decent margin.
Although Trump won Texas by a comfortable 6% margin, he recently sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urging the latter to undertake an audit over claims that voter irregularities and fraud were detected in "some" counties within the Lone Star State.

“Despite my big win in Texas, I hear Texans want an election audit! You know your fellow Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Election,” Trump offered. “Texas needs you to act now. Your Third Special Session is the perfect, and maybe last, opportunity to pass this audit bill."

“Texans know voting fraud occurred in some of their counties. Let's get to the bottom of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!”
Trump continues to make baseless voter fraud claims despite confirmation from government agencies that investigators were unable to pinpoint any irregularities. Similar fruitless audit efforts have already taken place in Arizona and in Pennsylvania.
