A-Biden' US-UK Relations Strained by BoJo's Call for Questions at White House Presser
"I think our relationship with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Johnson is so strong and abiding we will be able to move beyond this," Psaki said in a Wednesday night Q&A. "But he called on members of his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance."
Jen Psaki gets upset that Boris Johnson didn't make the WH aware he was going to take questions from his press corps:— The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 22, 2021
"He called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance." pic.twitter.com/LPlVINCjrr
pearls are being strongly clutched in the White House briefing room pic.twitter.com/tnaauCR8E0— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2021
Psaki Admits to Kicking Out Reporters Because They Were Not Pre Approved To Ask Questions: Biden's handlers interrupted UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson mid-sentence and kicked out all the U.S. and UK reporters from the conference. Psaki admits it was because Boris call his press pic.twitter.com/MUAW6gedZe— World News 24 (@DailyWorld24) September 24, 2021
🚨🇺🇸🇬🇧Staff see Biden is falling asleep again and order news media to leave The White House immediately as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks mid-sentence. pic.twitter.com/BCl2Z2KezG— Terror Alarm (@terror_alarm) September 22, 2021
1776: Colonists declare independence from Great Britain because the King wouldn't give permission for them to live freely.— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 22, 2021
2021: The White House scolds the British prime minister for speaking freely without permission. https://t.co/jsv9c8OCLR
On 21 Sep 2020, Biden's double, Arthur Roberts, has been actor of 1980s, asked UK PM Boris Johnson if he'd seen his films. Boris reacted “You’re not Joe Biden. Who the bloody hell are you?” Jen Psaki told Johnson to forget incident, or lose US support, and she cleared the room.— Bill Goode 🌎🎗🌍🎗🌏🇺🇸🇹🇼🇭🇰🇲🇳 #FreeTibet (@roark183) September 24, 2021
This is funny.— Nancy Chester (@AmethystNancy) September 24, 2021
Real Raw News, military connected according to Cobra & others, reports actor playing Biden is "older than the genuine Biden & has a touch of dementia".
Started chatting about his film career w/Boris Johnson so Psaki cleared the room.https://t.co/6dVqS3Tn9b