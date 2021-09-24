Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/a-biden-us-uk-relations-strained-by-bojos-call-for-questions-at-white-house-presser-1089366425.html
A-Biden' US-UK Relations Strained by BoJo's Call for Questions at White House Presser
A-Biden' US-UK Relations Strained by BoJo's Call for Questions at White House Presser
Speculation about why Tuesday's Oval Office press call was shut down have ranged from Joe Biden needing his afternoon nap to the president having died last... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T13:15+0000
2021-09-24T13:15+0000
joe biden
boris johnson
jen psaki
us
britain
white house
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089285174_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_80847871f1c2f6bd8c4283491aaaba8a.jpg
Netizens have ridiculed White House 'psokes'-woman Jen Psaki's hissy-fit at British PM Boris Johnson's unscripted call for questions from the press — at a press conference.US President Joe Biden's press secretary told reporters that Tuesday's Oval Office media call was cut short by staffers shouting the house down because BoJo hadn't told them he would open the floor to the British hack pack that followed him across the Atlantic.Twitter users pointed out irony of cutting off a press conference because the star of the show offered to do the customary thing and answer questions from the guests.Not a few thought the presser was cut short because it was time for the President's nap.Others commented on the hypocrisy of the colonial upstarts.The incident also prompted some wild conspiracy theories...
us
britain
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089285174_339:0:3070:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9d70aeb49152bb6ff06f6849c2130e18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, boris johnson, jen psaki, us, britain, white house, viral

A-Biden' US-UK Relations Strained by BoJo's Call for Questions at White House Presser

13:15 GMT 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Speculation about why Tuesday's Oval Office press call was shut down have ranged from Joe Biden needing his afternoon nap to the president having died last year and been replaced by an actor!
Netizens have ridiculed White House 'psokes'-woman Jen Psaki's hissy-fit at British PM Boris Johnson's unscripted call for questions from the press — at a press conference.
US President Joe Biden's press secretary told reporters that Tuesday's Oval Office media call was cut short by staffers shouting the house down because BoJo hadn't told them he would open the floor to the British hack pack that followed him across the Atlantic.

"I think our relationship with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Johnson is so strong and abiding we will be able to move beyond this," Psaki said in a Wednesday night Q&A. "But he called on members of his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance."

Asked by another reporter if Biden felt "upstaged" by Johnson, Psaki insisted: "I think the president has not spent a moment worrying about it".
Twitter users pointed out irony of cutting off a press conference because the star of the show offered to do the customary thing and answer questions from the guests.
Not a few thought the presser was cut short because it was time for the President's nap.
Others commented on the hypocrisy of the colonial upstarts.
The incident also prompted some wild conspiracy theories...
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:15 GMTA-Biden' US-UK Relations Strained by BoJo's Call for Questions at White House Presser
13:06 GMTRussian Prosecutors Declare Scientologists' Activities Undesirable in Country
13:04 GMTSoviet-Made Howitzer Capable of Firing Nuclear Projectiles Reportedly Spotted in Africa
13:01 GMTGerman Expert Suggests Post-Merkel Governments Will Lack Stability
12:36 GMTLittle Mansion That Could: House on La Palma Miraculously Survives Devastating Volcanic Eruption
12:32 GMTFight for Heavyweight Championship Title: Usyk vs Joshua Weigh-In
12:27 GMTREC Surveys Exporters’ Wishes for ‘Single Window’ Development
12:21 GMTNew Huge Space Cavity of Unknown Origin May Explain How Stars Are Born, Scientists Suggest
12:11 GMTTaliban Still Waiting for US Response on Unfreezing Afghan Assets, Deputy Minister Says
12:02 GMTPowerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Adak, Alaska
11:50 GMTTexas Sec of State's Office Announces 'Full Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election in Four Counties
11:49 GMT'Georgina is a Great Support to Cristiano': Ronaldo's Mom Denies Rift With His Girlfriend
11:40 GMTCongress is a Sinking Ship, Says BJP-Allied Nishad Party Chief in Poll-Bound India's Uttar Pradesh
11:33 GMTFinal Countdown: Who's Leading in Polls Ahead of German Federal Elections?
11:27 GMTMexican Authorities Block Haitian Migrants From Crossing Into US, Seal Off Makeshift Camp
11:26 GMTErdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria
11:14 GMTIndia's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death
11:13 GMTSabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park
11:11 GMTUK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghan Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones… Again
11:06 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Responds to Seoul's Proposal to Officially End the Korean War