Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/white-house-set-to-prepare-federal-agencies-for-possible-govt-shutdown-1089347732.html
White House Set to Prepare Federal Agencies for Possible Gov't Shutdown
White House Set to Prepare Federal Agencies for Possible Gov't Shutdown
The reported preparations come despite assurances by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she will pass a short-term funding bill to raise the US debt ceiling and... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T18:40+0000
2021-09-23T18:40+0000
government
us
shutdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089347858_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0e15c703d09d7c1fac6a1ef0b247e1ba.jpg
The White House is set to notify federal agencies so that they can prepare for a potential government shutdown amid political tensions in Congress as lawmakers try to pass legislation to fund the government.The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is expected to reach out to federal agencies and remind them to review plans for a potential government shutdown. However, according to the White House, this is a routine reminder.Psaki also outlined that public health agencies, such as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are exempt from being shut down and will continue to operate."But large swaths of the federal government coming to a screeching halt would certainly not be beneficial to pandemic response", she noted.According to Psaki, the administration is doing everything to avert a shutdown. Similar assurances were voiced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who vowed to overcome political opposition and pass a temporary funding bill.A bill to raise the US debt ceiling is needed so that the government can keep working. On Tuesday, House Democrats approved temporary legislation to continue funding of the government into early December, but the bill faces opposition from Senate Republicans, who have slammed the proposed measure as a “reckless spending spree”.In the event of the parties failing to reach a compromise by the beginning of October, the United States government will be shut down.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/us-house-speaker-pelosi-vows-to-pass-temporary-funding-bill-to-keep-government-open-1089344768.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089347858_159:0:2890:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ceca9ea587f80402e94a931ca0b50587.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
government, us, shutdown

White House Set to Prepare Federal Agencies for Possible Gov't Shutdown

18:40 GMT 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTSClouds pass over the White House in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021
Clouds pass over the White House in Washington, U.S., September 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The reported preparations come despite assurances by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she will pass a short-term funding bill to raise the US debt ceiling and keep the government going.
The White House is set to notify federal agencies so that they can prepare for a potential government shutdown amid political tensions in Congress as lawmakers try to pass legislation to fund the government.
The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is expected to reach out to federal agencies and remind them to review plans for a potential government shutdown. However, according to the White House, this is a routine reminder.

"It’s just a reminder, we’re seven days out and we need to be prepared of course in any event of any contingencies, so we see this as a routine step, and one just to be prepared in any event of what could happen", said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the matter.

Psaki also outlined that public health agencies, such as the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are exempt from being shut down and will continue to operate.
"But large swaths of the federal government coming to a screeching halt would certainly not be beneficial to pandemic response", she noted.
According to Psaki, the administration is doing everything to avert a shutdown. Similar assurances were voiced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who vowed to overcome political opposition and pass a temporary funding bill.
Dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
US House Speaker Pelosi Vows to Pass Temporary Funding Bill to Keep Government Open
16:17 GMT
12
A bill to raise the US debt ceiling is needed so that the government can keep working. On Tuesday, House Democrats approved temporary legislation to continue funding of the government into early December, but the bill faces opposition from Senate Republicans, who have slammed the proposed measure as a “reckless spending spree”.
In the event of the parties failing to reach a compromise by the beginning of October, the United States government will be shut down.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:40 GMTWhite House Set to Prepare Federal Agencies for Possible Gov't Shutdown
18:35 GMTAcid Rains to Possibly Hit France After La Palma Volcano Eruption
18:25 GMTIndian Firm Uses Spacesuit Tech to Develop World's Lightest Radiation Gear for Surgeons
18:08 GMTPowerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexican Coast
18:07 GMTUS House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System
18:07 GMTWhy Democrats and GOP Stick to Their Guns in Debt Ceiling Battle as Biden Remains Mum
17:50 GMTWhite House Says Biden Administration Never Planned to Send Haitian Migrants to Guantanamo
17:41 GMTGabby Petito Case Ignites Debate on Disparity of Media Coverage for Missing Coloured People
17:28 GMTFormer Czech President Klaus Hospitalised Twice in Two Weeks
16:59 GMTTucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx
16:59 GMTForgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
16:55 GMTFrench Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
16:53 GMTTaliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
16:37 GMTErdogan Says Work With Biden Has Seen a 'Not Very Good Start'
16:30 GMTUnexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool
16:19 GMTChina Reportedly Mulls Bailing Out Evergrande Developer As Default, Economic Shock Loom
16:17 GMTUS House Speaker Pelosi Vows to Pass Temporary Funding Bill to Keep Government Open
16:11 GMTResignation of US Special Envoy for Haiti Over Deportations 'Mischaracterised', State Dept. Suggests
15:44 GMTUS Health Official Wants to 'Blow-Dart' COVID Vax Into Black People in New Project Veritas Video
15:25 GMTTaliban Plans to Form Commission in 2022 to Draft New Constitution