White House Set to Prepare Federal Agencies for Possible Gov't Shutdown

The reported preparations come despite assurances by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that she will pass a short-term funding bill to raise the US debt ceiling and keep the government going.
"It’s just a reminder, we’re seven days out and we need to be prepared of course in any event of any contingencies, so we see this as a routine step, and one just to be prepared in any event of what could happen", said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the matter.
