Watch Fuego Volcano Erupt in Guatemala, Spewing Out Vast Amounts of Smoke and Lava

Volcan de Fuego, also known as Chi Q'aq', continued erupting on Thursday, spewing an enormous plume of volcanic ash that reached an altitude of around 4,900 metres (16,000 feet). Photos and videos depicting massive clouds of smoke and bursts of lava in the night sky have emerged online, showing a high level of volcanic activity.The volcano is located just 44 kilometres (27 miles) from Guatemala City.The mountain had been showing a high level of activity in recent days, as well as several other volcanoes around the world. Last week, the La Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, started erupting. A lava flow from it destroyed several settlements, prompting mass evacuations, while the thick cloud of black smoke reached Spain.
The last major eruption in the county occurred in June 2018 and killed at least 200 people, forcing thousands to abandon their homes and paralysing air travel in Guatemala for some time.
