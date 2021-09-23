US Special Envoy for Haiti Resigns to Protest "Inhumane" Deportation of Haitians

Foote was addressing the recent incident on the Texas border when over 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were removed by US authorities from an encampment at Del Rio.
6000 were deported what happened to the other 8-9000? Since we know the gov't, corporations, employees, indebted consumers lie about money, credit, taxes and contracts we cannot really trust or believe anyone. So we will never actually know if any were deported. Might be flown about and settled. NEVER create. That which you create destroy completely. If you bring the water, arable land, forests and vegetation take it all away. You all used taxes and debt to pay yourselves so you stole. Here comes oblivion.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote has resigned in protest of the deportation of thousands of Haitians apprehended at the southern US border, according to his resignation letter, distributed on social media.
"I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive, decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control for daily life", Foote said.
