Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/us-special-envoy-for-haiti-resigns-to-protest-inhumane-deportation-of-haitians-1089336242.html
US Special Envoy for Haiti Resigns to Protest "Inhumane" Deportation of Haitians
US Special Envoy for Haiti Resigns to Protest "Inhumane" Deportation of Haitians
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote has resigned in protest of the deportation of thousands of Haitians apprehended at the southern... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T13:00+0000
2021-09-23T13:00+0000
haiti
deportation
us
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089231044_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ec1e6a0502f65a5f9001804f4735f5.jpg
Foote was addressing the recent incident on the Texas border when over 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were removed by US authorities from an encampment at Del Rio.
6000 were deported what happened to the other 8-9000? Since we know the gov't, corporations, employees, indebted consumers lie about money, credit, taxes and contracts we cannot really trust or believe anyone. So we will never actually know if any were deported. Might be flown about and settled. NEVER create. That which you create destroy completely. If you bring the water, arable land, forests and vegetation take it all away. You all used taxes and debt to pay yourselves so you stole. Here comes oblivion.
1
1
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089231044_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1887d246e629c38c42bb92bb62d9cf27.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
haiti, deportation, us, migrants

US Special Envoy for Haiti Resigns to Protest "Inhumane" Deportation of Haitians

13:00 GMT 23.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Paul RatjeАгенты пограничного патруля США пытаются помешать гаитянским мигрантам войти в лагерь на берегу Рио-Гранде в Дель-Рио, штат Техас
Агенты пограничного патруля США пытаются помешать гаитянским мигрантам войти в лагерь на берегу Рио-Гранде в Дель-Рио, штат Техас - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Paul Ratje
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote has resigned in protest of the deportation of thousands of Haitians apprehended at the southern US border, according to his resignation letter, distributed on social media.

"I will not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive, decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control for daily life", Foote said.

Foote was addressing the recent incident on the Texas border when over 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were removed by US authorities from an encampment at Del Rio.
622001
Discuss
Popular comments
6000 were deported what happened to the other 8-9000? Since we know the gov't, corporations, employees, indebted consumers lie about money, credit, taxes and contracts we cannot really trust or believe anyone. So we will never actually know if any were deported. Might be flown about and settled. NEVER create. That which you create destroy completely. If you bring the water, arable land, forests and vegetation take it all away. You all used taxes and debt to pay yourselves so you stole. Here comes oblivion.
See you in the ice
23 September, 16:40 GMT1
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:18 GMTFormer Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say
14:07 GMTWhat's Behind Africa's Increasing Drive to Launch Satellites?
14:06 GMTExpo 2020 in Dubai Set to Boost Economic Development in Arab World, Organiser Says
13:58 GMTTwo Afghan Evacuees Charged With Sexual, Physical Assault in US, Justice Department Says
13:51 GMTBritish Government Preparing for 'Worst-Case Scenario' of Gas Prices, Says MP
13:43 GMTOutrage as Missouri High School Students Reportedly Come Up With Petition to Reinstate Slavery
13:42 GMTEC Does Not Expect Increase in Smartphone Prices Over Universal Charging Port Regulation
13:26 GMTAmericans Favour Trump Over Biden After Afghanistan Pullout Disaster, Poll Says
13:25 GMTComputer Game to Measure Children's Mental Development Launched by MSUPE
13:21 GMTDay 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly
13:18 GMTRoscosmos Starts Preparations for Landing First Russian Cosmonaut on Moon
13:18 GMTAs Modi Meets US Firms, Google Moves Court Against India's Competition Watchdog Over 'Leaked' Report
13:07 GMTBP Says It's Temporarily Closed Some UK Sites Due to Lack of Diesel, Unleaded Supply Problems
13:01 GMTView From the Top: Satellite Catches Images of Volcanic Eruption on La Palma
13:00 GMTUS Special Envoy for Haiti Resigns to Protest "Inhumane" Deportation of Haitians
12:54 GMTJoshua and Usyk Hold Press Conference Ahead of Fight for Heavyweight Champion Belt
12:53 GMTIndian Supreme Court to Set Up Committee to Investigate Pegasus Spyware Scandal
12:52 GMTSeparate Bill Introduced in US Congress Pushes $1 Bln Funding for Israel's Iron Dome Defence System
12:24 GMTRussia's SCO Envoy Says Taliban Recognition Not on Agenda, While Dialogue is Important
12:12 GMTLava Flow Destroying Settlements Forces Evacuation as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt