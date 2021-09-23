US House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System

The legislation, which was made separate from the larger defense budget measure simultaneously making its way through Congress, surpassed the 260 minimum easily. The tally was 290 to 8 with votes still being counted.A debate leading up to the vote included accusations of anti-Semitism by Republican lawmakers against their Democrats and retorts that the Republicans previously voted against aid for Israel.It allocates $1billion to replenish the Iron Dome air defense system, which is used to shoot down incoming rockets and artillery fire.The system was depleted in May during the outbreak of aggression between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza which saw the system shoot down a majority of the reportedly 4,000 rockets fired at Israel.
mandrake
The parasites are feasting on the soon to be corpse of the morons and the morons don’t even notice it. The morons should wakey wakey soon or they will be devoured by the jewish parasites!
2
Joy boy
Isrell is doomed from the start. They are supposed to be very "smart", but can't even generate pennies for their "chosen ones" needs.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that appropriates around $1 billion in funding for the replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system.
The legislation, which was made separate from the larger defense budget measure simultaneously making its way through Congress, surpassed the 260 minimum easily. The tally was 290 to 8 with votes still being counted.
A debate leading up to the vote included accusations of anti-Semitism by Republican lawmakers against their Democrats and retorts that the Republicans previously voted against aid for Israel.
It allocates $1billion to replenish the Iron Dome air defense system, which is used to shoot down incoming rockets and artillery fire.
The system was depleted in May during the outbreak of aggression between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza which saw the system shoot down a majority of the reportedly 4,000 rockets fired at Israel.