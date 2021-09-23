Registration was successful!
International
Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

US House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System
US House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System
The legislation, which was made separate from the larger defense budget measure simultaneously making its way through Congress, surpassed the 260 minimum easily. The tally was 290 to 8 with votes still being counted.A debate leading up to the vote included accusations of anti-Semitism by Republican lawmakers against their Democrats and retorts that the Republicans previously voted against aid for Israel.It allocates $1billion to replenish the Iron Dome air defense system, which is used to shoot down incoming rockets and artillery fire.The system was depleted in May during the outbreak of aggression between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza which saw the system shoot down a majority of the reportedly 4,000 rockets fired at Israel.
The parasites are feasting on the soon to be corpse of the morons and the morons don't even notice it. The morons should wakey wakey soon or they will be devoured by the jewish parasites!
2
Isrell is doomed from the start. They are supposed to be very "smart", but can't even generate pennies for their "chosen ones" needs.
1
5
US House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System

18:07 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 18:31 GMT 23.09.2021)
An Israeli missile is launched from the Iron Dome missile system in the city of Ashdod in response to a rocket launch from the nearby Palestinian Gaza Strip on March 11, 2012
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation that appropriates around $1 billion in funding for the replenishment of Israel's Iron Dome air defense system.
The legislation, which was made separate from the larger defense budget measure simultaneously making its way through Congress, surpassed the 260 minimum easily. The tally was 290 to 8 with votes still being counted.
A debate leading up to the vote included accusations of anti-Semitism by Republican lawmakers against their Democrats and retorts that the Republicans previously voted against aid for Israel.
It allocates $1billion to replenish the Iron Dome air defense system, which is used to shoot down incoming rockets and artillery fire.
The system was depleted in May during the outbreak of aggression between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza which saw the system shoot down a majority of the reportedly 4,000 rockets fired at Israel.
The parasites are feasting on the soon to be corpse of the morons and the morons don't even notice it. The morons should wakey wakey soon or they will be devoured by the jewish parasites!
mmandrake
23 September, 21:29 GMT
Isrell is doomed from the start. They are supposed to be very "smart", but can't even generate pennies for their "chosen ones" needs.
Joy boy
23 September, 21:23 GMT
